Ko So-young recalls 'dangerous' ad shoot with Jung Woo-sung and Jun Ji-hyun... "From electric shock risks to bruises"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Ko So-young looked back on a past ad shoot with Jung Woo-sung and Jun Ji-hyun, revealing a tense behind-the-scenes story that involved the risk of electric shock and even bruises.

On the 11th, Ko So-young revisited commercials she had appeared in through her YouTube channel and shared memories and anecdotes from the filming sets.

That day, Ko So-young vividly recalled the shoot as soon as she watched a Giordano ad she filmed with Jung Woo-sung and Jun Ji-hyun.

She said, "I remember this. Jung Woo-sung and Jun Ji-hyun were both incredibly dedicated and filmed without holding back."

She also said the filming process was quite dangerous.

Ko So-young said, "It was really dangerous. I actually fell over," adding, "There was even a risk of electric shock, and we were tumbling around everywhere."

She continued, "Looking back now, it was an unbelievable environment," and added, "I ended up with bruises all over the place." Behind the polished commercial was a shoot in which the three actors threw themselves into the work despite the risk of injury.

She also said the filming style was very different from today. Ko So-young jokingly described the situation as having "no storyboard at all" and "just letting the three of us loose," recalling how she, Jung Woo-sung, and Jun Ji-hyun filmed freely.

Laughing, she said, "What do you think happened? It was total chaos." Rather than following fixed blocking and direction, the three appeared to create the scenes by moving freely on set.

Even with those dangerous moments, the shoot remained a fond memory.

Ko So-young added, "Still, it was fun and we filmed it well."

Ko So-young, Jung Woo-sung, and Jun Ji-hyun once worked together as Giordano models and showed strong chemistry. As three of the era's biggest stars, their appearance in the same commercial also drew major attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.