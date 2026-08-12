Lee Hyori Advises Unfamous Actor Couple With Less Than $1,000 in Their Bank Account: "If You Join Forces, You'll Be Perfect"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] On Love War, Lee Hyori offered warm advice to a seven-year actor couple who have been struggling over different views on money, saying that love means filling in each other's shortcomings and creating synergy together.

Episode 8 of JTBC's dating reality show Love War, which aired on Tuesday the 11th, featured comedian Kim Won-hoon as a special diplomat and drew attention as a long-term couple of aspiring actors, known as the "7-year couple," appeared as the clients.

The couple, Kang Bin and Lee Soo-bin, met while majoring in acting at the same university and became lovers. They still end each day by saying, "I love you today, tomorrow, and the day after," but they often clash over an uncertain future and financial issues. When the boyfriend appeared, Kim Won-hoon could not take his eyes off him, saying, "He's so handsome," while Seo Jang-hoon praised his good looks, noting that he looked a bit like Yoon Shi-yoon.

The actor boyfriend, who resembles Yoon Shi-yoon, worried his girlfriend by working out for four hours every morning even though he had no steady income because of irregular acting work. His girlfriend runs a theater company, directs performances, and also works as an English musical academy instructor, trying to pursue both a living and her dream at the same time. He then shocked everyone by revealing that his bank balance was less than 1 million won. Even though they were short on money for both living expenses and dating, the girlfriend expressed disappointment when he did not schedule a performance because of a CrossFit competition. When he said, "I like the saying that you should not chase money, but let money chase you," Heechul pointed out his lack of realism, saying, "It feels like he is living in a flower garden all by himself."

When it was revealed that the boyfriend had donated the money he earned from video editing work in the past to a club, Seo Jang-hoon gave practical advice, saying, "Donations are good, but donating when you do not even have money to spend yourself is just putting on a show. Saving for the future should come first."

Meanwhile, the girlfriend drew attention by hurting her boyfriend's pride with remarks that seemed to dismiss his passion for acting and his financial situation. She said, "I think my brother is handsome," and added that she hoped he would "compete with his looks rather than with acting," downplaying his acting skills. Seo Jang-hoon responded with concern, saying that if he wanted to win through looks, he would have to settle it before getting any older. She then discouraged him further by saying that the first value difference they would need to overcome for marriage was their attitude toward money. The boyfriend admitted, "I want to keep working toward my dream of becoming an actor until I am 40, but when I hear talk about marriage, I feel a sense of responsibility and pressure."

Their conflict reached its peak over the boyfriend's female friend. The girlfriend explained why she was wary of the friend, saying, "There was an incident in the past where my boyfriend and his female friend misunderstood each other as having feelings for one another, and they even made a short film out of that episode." When the girlfriend said, "I can never allow them to meet alone," the boyfriend firmly pushed back, saying she was "just a precious friend like family," creating a tense standoff. It turned out that the female friend had actually been his No. 1 fan and someone who helped protect his self-esteem.

Kim Won-hoon, who appeared as the special diplomat, said, "I also met my wife while majoring in acting at the same university, so it feels like I am looking at my own past." He added that during his unknown days, he dated while riding in a factory truck he had used for part-time work, showing deep sympathy for the financial hardships and conflicts faced by the struggling actor couple. He also cheered them on, saying, "I hope you become a relationship where you understand each other and grow into your dreams in a healthy way."

Above all, Lee Hyori advised, "I think being in a relationship is about filling in each other's shortcomings." She added, "Rather than fighting because your boyfriend lacks a sense of money, I hope you become a couple that creates synergy by covering each other's weaknesses."

With sincere advice and support from Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, and Kim Won-hoon, the two chose to stay together once again and reaffirmed their love. Looking at each other, they tenderly said, "I love you today, tomorrow, and the day after," leaving viewers with a warm feeling.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.