"I Won't Give Birth in Korea"...Pregnant for 5 Months, Jinkyung Paik Reveals the Real Reason She Chose to Deliver in the United Kingdom

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jinkyung Paik, a YouTuber known as the "Honorary Brit" who married a British husband and is now five months pregnant, has revealed plans to give birth in the United Kingdom rather than Korea.

On the 11th, Paik appeared on "New Woman," a segment on the YouTube channel "Rolling Thunder," where she is currently staying in Korea. She talked about her pregnancy, birth plans, and life in the United Kingdom.

That day, Jo Hye-ryun told Paik, "Now that you're going to have a baby, you could film in the United Kingdom when you take a break," and Paik replied, "I want to do YouTube in the United Kingdom and broaden my spectrum."

Paik, who is married to a British husband, is now five months pregnant. Speaking about the baby in her womb, she smiled and said, "It's half British." Jo Hye-ryun then smiled warmly at the expectant mother and said, "How beautiful must it be?"

Paik also revealed the baby's gender. She said, "It's a girl," and added that the baby's prenatal nickname is "Cheese." She went on to say, "The due date is December 8," showing her excitement ahead of the birth.

The atmosphere became even more interesting when the conversation turned to where she would give birth. Jo Hye-ryun and Lee Kyung-sil could not hide their surprise when Paik said she was planning to deliver in the United Kingdom, where the postpartum care center culture is not as familiar as it is in Korea.

Paik shared her own experience and what she had heard about childbirth in the United Kingdom. "If you give birth in the United Kingdom, they give you just a slice of bread the next morning. Then you're discharged," she said.

Jo Hye-ryun and Lee Kyung-sil were shocked by the unexpected story, and Lee Kyung-sil guessed, "Then I guess the baby will be born in Korea."

But Paik's answer was firm. "No. I'm going to have my baby in the United Kingdom," she said, making her plans clear.

Paik also drew laughter when she mentioned her own body type. "Don't I have a Beyoncé butt? I think the baby will just come out all at once," she said.

The discussion also touched on labor time. Paik said she had heard that labor can vary greatly from person to person. "Some people are in labor for more than 20 hours," she noted.

Lee Kyung-sil then shared her own childbirth experience. She said she had wanted a natural delivery, but ended up having a C-section because of the baby's position during labor.

"Later, we found out the baby was upside down. So I had surgery. People who give birth naturally get up quickly, but those who have C-sections can't get up right away," Lee Kyung-sil said, speaking from the perspective of an experienced mother.

Paik's mother is also expected to travel to the United Kingdom to be with her for the birth.

Lee Kyung-sil said, "Korean mothers all have that in common. I'm sure your mother will make seaweed soup for you. Koreans should do things the Korean way," expressing sympathy for a Korean mother's concern for her daughter ahead of childbirth.

Paik is also preparing to welcome her first child in a new environment, with the help of her family as she gets ready for delivery in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Paik runs the YouTube channel "Honorary Brit," where she introduces life and culture in the United Kingdom, and has been receiving much love from viewers.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.