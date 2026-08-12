Former EXO member Tao faces backlash over video that appears to show him slapping his wife — but the original tells a different story

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Chinese singer Huang Zitao, formerly of EXO, has come under fire after a video circulated that appeared to show him slapping his wife, Xu Yiyang.

The short edited clip spread rapidly and drew criticism, but the release of the original video revealed an unexpected context.

On the 11th, a video edited from an old live broadcast featuring Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang spread across YouTube and various social networking service platforms under titles such as, "Tao is being called out for crossing the line, even if it was meant as a joke." The clip drew widespread attention and racked up a large number of views.

Seen only in the shortened version, the footage is rather shocking.

In the video, Huang Zitao is seen facing Xu Yiyang and talking to her before reaching his hand toward her face. Xu Yiyang then appears to strike his cheek in response.

Some edited versions made it look as if Huang Zitao slapped Xu Yiyang first, and that she immediately retaliated.

As the clip spread, people offered different interpretations of what the couple was doing. Even if it was just playful behavior between spouses, some said the face-slapping gesture went too far. Others even raised suspicions that Huang Zitao had touched his wife first.

However, the original video showed a different sequence of events.

At the time, the two were not arguing in a tense atmosphere. They were playing a game and joking around together.

During that exchange, Xu Yiyang struck Huang Zitao’s cheek first, and he appeared to take it lightly, laughing it off rather than reacting seriously. The two continued joking and laughing afterward.

Online, videos comparing the controversial edited clip with the original footage side by side also began to appear.

Commentators noted that when only selected scenes are shown, the order of events and the mood at the time can be misunderstood.

Some users who had assumed Huang Zitao was the first to lay hands on Xu Yiyang also responded that the situation should not be judged without checking the original video.

Even after the original footage became known, opinions remained divided over the playful behavior itself.

Some fans reacted by saying, "Don’t do that next time, Tao," and "Both of them are too rough," arguing that even playful behavior between a married couple should avoid excessive physical contact.

Others said, "They’re just joking around with each other," and "Xu Yiyang is smiling at the end, so it doesn’t seem necessary to overinterpret it," arguing that it is unreasonable to read the short clip as evidence of a serious conflict between the couple.

Meanwhile, Huang Zitao debuted as a member of EXO in 2012 and left the group in 2015. Since then, he has worked in China as a singer, actor, and businessman.

Xu Yiyang previously trained under SM Entertainment and became familiar to Korean fans through SM Rookies. She later shifted her career to China.

After years of dating rumors, Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang announced in 2024 that they had registered their marriage and become husband and wife.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.