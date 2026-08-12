He Rose to Fame with "Hope," but Still Delivers Funeral Wreaths: Seo Beom-sik, Who Saved Zo In-sung, Says He Was Moved by the Living Expenses His Son Gave Him

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actor Seo Beom-sik, who belatedly found the spotlight through the film "Hope," said he is still delivering wreaths to wedding halls and funeral homes. He also shared a story about his eldest son, who worked part-time jobs and gave him 20 million won to help with living expenses.

On the 11th, the YouTube channel "One Mike" released a video titled "First Solo Interview with the Real Star of the Iconic 'Hope' Scene, the Man Who Rode in on a White Horse and Saved Zo In-sung, Seo Beom-sik."

In the film "Hope," Seo played Hyunho, the leader of a fishing village association. He drew attention for a scene in which he rode in on a horse and rescued Zo In-sung's character, Sung-gi, who was in danger. After the film's release, he even earned nicknames such as "the fishing village brother on a white horse" and "the man on the white horse."

Despite his rising recognition, little has changed in real life. Seo said he came to the interview in the truck he usually uses to deliver wreaths. Although his name and face have become better known since "Hope" opened, he still delivers congratulatory and condolence wreaths on days when he is not filming. He said he has long worked this side job while pursuing acting, in order to support his family amid the uncertainty of a steady income.

He spoke most painfully about his eldest son. While attending school and working part-time, his son saved up 20 million won on his own and gave it to his father, saying it should be used for living expenses. Seo said it broke his heart as a father to accept money his son had worked so hard to save, but he was grateful for his son's thoughtfulness and for putting the family first.

He also expressed deep affection for his wife and children. He said he was able to keep acting because his family had quietly supported his long path in a profession where stable income is hard to guarantee. Thinking of their encouragement, he said, "I am truly a happy person." Seo, who has continued down the path of acting despite difficult circumstances, left a strong impression on audiences through "Hope."

Meanwhile, director Na Hong-jin's film "Hope" tells the story of Beom-seok, the head of a branch office near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who faces an unbelievable reality after hearing that a tiger has appeared near Hopo Port Branch Office. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon and Eum Moon-suk. Seo made a strong impression as a scene-stealer with his brief but powerful horseback action.

Jo Min-jung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.