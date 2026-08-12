"The Imperial Comfort Women" Author Says Ha Young's Great-Grandfather Pro-Japanese Controversy Reflects 'Purity Obsession,' Noting It Is Merely Structural Pro-Japanese Behavior

[Sportschosun Jeong Yu-na] Park Yu-ha, professor emerita at Sejong University and author of "The Imperial Comfort Women," shared her view on the pro-Japanese controversy surrounding actor Ha Young's great-grandfather. She said the dispute stems from a "purity obsession" and a "pro-Japanese obsession."

On the 11th, Park wrote on social media about the recent controversy, mentioning Ha Young's great-grandfather, An Sang-ho.

According to Park, An Sang-ho was the first doctor to study Western medicine in Joseon and the Korean Empire's first government-sponsored student abroad. She described him as someone who grew under state support. Regarding his later role as Sunjong of Korea's personal physician, she said, "For someone like him, becoming Sunjong's doctor after returning home was a natural next step, and of course, prestige would have followed." She added, "Rather than a reputation built through pro-Japanese activities, he appears to have become a pioneer in medicine through his own ability and state support."

Park also argued that An Sang-ho's treatment of Yi Wanyong, one of the Five Eulsa Traitors, should be separated from his pro-Japanese record as a doctor. She said, "Even if it had been a commoner rather than Yi Wanyong, I would have wanted to be treated by him if possible," explaining that it is natural to want care from a skilled doctor.

She then stressed that the social conditions Koreans under Japanese colonial rule faced at the time must be taken into account. Park said, "People like An Sang-ho, who held leadership positions in politics, the economy, culture and education under Japanese rule, could not help but be structurally pro-Japanese from their education to their activities." She added, "If we reject them, it would mean we should never have nurtured talent throughout the Japanese colonial period. It would mean there should have been no Korean politicians, no Korean company presidents, and no Korean school principals."

She also expressed concern over criticism directed at Ha Young. Park argued, "Those of you criticizing actor Ha Young may also have had Japanese ancestors if you trace back far enough. Among the hundreds of thousands who applied to join the volunteer corps, your ancestors may have been there, or you may have had an ancestor who applied to change their name."

She emphasized that indiscriminate condemnation should be avoided. Explaining why she felt the need to speak out, Park said, "Regardless of whether it is true, that kind of imagination is necessary. Only then can we prevent your violence, which starts with condemnation, from mercilessly destroying a person." She added, "Purity obsession creates all of this. To heal it, we must first adopt an attitude of embracing even our own disgrace as our own."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.