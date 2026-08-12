Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin's second child rushed to the intensive care unit right after birth: "We were at the edge of life and death, and all I could do was pray" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun | Jung Yoo-na] Oh Sang-jin will recall the moment he was overwhelmed with worry over his second son on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.'

On the August 13 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' (hereafter 'Fun-Staurant'), which airs at 8:30 p.m., viewers will get a look at the 'elite househusband' Oh Sang-jin's voluntary life at home after recently welcoming his adorable second son. Known for excelling at everything from academics to his career, cooking, and supporting his wife, Oh became a father of a newborn at 46, drawing attention to whether he can handle newborn care with the same skill.

In the VCR segment revealed that day, Oh Sang-jin appeared holding his second son, Suho, who is 50 days old. Oh's wife, Kim So-young, gave birth to their second son on April 3 after seven hours of labor. The show drew major attention by revealing Kim's strength as she endured the difficult delivery, Oh's anxious concern for his wife, and Suho's strikingly complete beauty even as a newborn.

The 'Fun-Staurant' cast marveled at 50-day-old Suho, saying, "He takes after both his mom and dad's best features," "His facial features are so distinct," and "He's really beautiful." He was the kind of baby who naturally drew the description of a 'handsome baby.' Meanwhile, 46-year-old first-time newborn father Oh Sang-jin struggled to keep up with nonstop childcare and gradually lost his focus. Even so, he remained on edge, closely monitoring Suho's condition.

Oh Sang-jin then surprised everyone by revealing that Suho had been in a life-or-death situation right after birth. He recalled, "Suho was admitted to the intensive care unit right after he was born. My wife, Kim So-young, and I went through a lot of emotional distress," adding, "All I could do was pray." What exactly happened to Suho?

Now celebrating Suho's healthy 50th day, Oh Sang-jin held a 50-day party for him with his family. He also reportedly amazed everyone by preparing several dishes at once in a short amount of time, even while looking after Suho. The daily life of the 46-year-old new father, who is feeling the ups and downs of his stamina but still handles work, childcare, and love with intelligence, will be shown on KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.