"Father of Two Daughters" Oh Jong-hyuk Says He Was "100% Sure It Was a Girl" the Moment He Saw Park So-young's Full-Term Baby Bump

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Click-B's Oh Jong-hyuk will appear as a guest on "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" and share parenting know-how as a father of two daughters.

On the Friday, the 14th, at 9 p.m., Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" will feature Click-B member Oh Jong-hyuk, a first-generation idol, and comedian Park So-young, who appeared in Season 1 of "Groom's Class," as guests.

Their appearance drew attention as Song Hae Na, the show's relationship captain, and Kim Sang-hyuk, a new student, expressed their respect for their close friends, saying, "They are my marriage role models!" In particular, Park So-young said, "I am now 10 months pregnant, and there are 26 days left until my due date," revealing her full-term baby bump and drawing congratulations from everyone.

Oh Jong-hyuk introduced himself by saying, "I have now become the father of two daughters," then turned to Park So-young and said, "I am 100% sure the baby is a girl," showing the instincts of an experienced parent. Right after that, Park So-young revealed the baby's sex, and curiosity is rising over whether Oh Jong-hyuk's prediction as a "girl dad" was correct.

As a parenting veteran raising his five-year-old eldest daughter and his second daughter, who was born in May, Oh Jong-hyuk also offered practical advice to Park So-young, who is expecting to give birth soon. He said, "The way people raise children has changed from the older generation's methods," and added, "A child's normal body temperature is higher than an adult's. Instead of wrapping them up tightly like before, you should keep the room cool so they do not develop heat rash," sharing his parenting tips. He also revealed the unusual story behind his daughters' names, saying, "My first daughter's name is Oloji and my second daughter's name is Omona." Oh Jong-hyuk then explained why he chose those names, saying he had initially worried the girls might be teased as they grew up, but that he still had his own parenting philosophy behind the choice.

In the warm atmosphere, Park So-young explained why she returned to "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" after appearing in Season 1, saying, "I wanted to enroll my husband, Moon Kyung-chan, a former national baseball team player, in Groom School." She then shared her realistic concerns as an expectant parent. After listening seriously, Lee Seung Chul, the principal, suddenly declared, "We should add postpartum care as a new subject in Groom's Class," prompting Park So-young to burst into applause.

To find out why Park So-young wants to force her husband Moon Kyung-chan to enroll, and to hear Oh Jong-hyuk's unusual parenting tips, tune in to Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" on Friday the 14th at 9 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.