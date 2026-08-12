Ko So-young Reveals Why She Worked Without an Agency Despite Being a Top CF Star, Filming 10 Ads a Year: "There Were Many Problems with Slave Contracts at the Time"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ko So-young explained why she worked without an agency even while enjoying the peak of her career, filming more than 10 commercials a year.

She said there were many contract issues in the entertainment industry at the time, including so-called "slave contracts," and that her mother even took on the role of manager.

On the 11th, a video was uploaded to Ko So-young's YouTube channel in which she looked back on her 35-year history in commercials and shared stories from past ad shoots.

That day, Ko So-young discussed the contract environment in the entertainment industry at the time while explaining why she continued her acting career without an agency.

Ko So-young recalled, "There were many problems like slave contracts back then," adding, "So many actresses had their mothers work as managers."

Ko So-young also worked with her mother without the help of a professional management company. As she quickly rose to fame as an actress, offers for projects and commercials poured in, but no one was there to manage them systematically.

Ko So-young explained, "It would have been nice to have someone at a big company to discuss things with, but I started acting without going through that kind of process, so my mother took on the role of manager."

In particular, Ko So-young said it was not easy for the mother-daughter duo to turn down the flood of offers. She admitted, "Neither of us knew how to say no. It was really hard."

Her schedule during her prime was intense. Ko So-young, who was one of the leading CF stars of the 1990s, recalled, "I filmed more than 10 commercials a year."

Her parents even recorded the commercials she appeared in on videotapes and kept them. Ko So-young said, "There were really so many tapes," but added that they were all discarded during a move.

She also shared a memory from her first commercial. Ko So-young's first ad was for a cola brand. She said she was a college freshman at the time and received several million won for the appearance fee, recalling that it was "an enormous amount of money."

After making a name for herself as an actress, Ko So-young quickly gained a strong presence in the advertising world as well.

Although she enjoyed the peak of her career, handling more than 10 commercials a year, she and her mother had to manage countless schedules and offers on their own behind the glamorous image.

Looking back on that period, Ko So-young said, "I was so busy that it was physically exhausting." Behind the glamorous label of "CF queen" was the unique hardship of building an entertainment career with her family, without an agency.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.