Mang Seung-ji, after suffering side effects from a procedure, undergoes plastic surgery again... "Please recommend a hospital"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Mang Seung-ji shared an update on her life, once again opening up about her concerns over cosmetic procedures.

On the 12th, Mang Seung-ji shared a glimpse of her daily life and said, "If you know a hospital that can get rid of my frown lines, please recommend one. They get deeper when I'm tired."

She appears to be considering yet another procedure as she shows interest in changes to her face.

Mang Seung-ji, who previously revealed that a contour injection left her cheeks sunken as a side effect, has also spoken candidly about reversing a cosmetic procedure she had undergone before. In February, she received lip fillers and later even underwent a treatment to dissolve them.

At the time, Mang Seung-ji said she had gone to the hospital with a photo of the lip shape she wanted and asked, "Please make it look like this." However, the doctor in charge reportedly discouraged her, saying, "I don't think it will look pretty..."

Even so, Mang Seung-ji went ahead with the procedure because she wanted to try it at least once. Over time, however, she changed her mind.

Mang Seung-ji said, "When I looked at the photos and videos again, I thought, 'This doesn't look like my face.'" She added, "My lips stood out too much, so it looked unnatural, and it wasn't the feeling I had wanted."

In the end, she decided to remove the filler after concluding that it did not match the image she had wanted.

Later, Mang Seung-ji underwent another cosmetic surgery. On the 4th, she shared an update after the operation, saying, "One month after my first surgery in 12 years, here's my review of the philtrum." She explained that this time she had undergone surgery on the inner philtrum, philtrum dimples, outer philtrum, and the corners of her mouth.

Meanwhile, Mang Seung-ji made her debut in 2013 as a comedian in the 20th open recruitment class at MBC. She later became known to the public through various broadcasts, including Fall in Comedy and as a reporter on Infinite Challenge.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.