"Five Refrigerators at Home" Ha-young's Family Wealth Draws Attention Again Amid Great-Grandfather's Pro-Japanese Allegations

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Ha-young is facing controversy over allegations involving her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities, and a past broadcast that revealed the daily life of her wealthy doctor family is drawing renewed attention.

Ha-young appeared on KBS 2TV's "New Release Pyeonstorang," which aired in May last year, and showed the unusually large size of her family home. At the time, she said, "There are four refrigerators at home," highlighting her family's wealth.

In particular, Ha-young drew attention when she brought ingredients from her family home and said, "No one would know if I took them. They always go bad because no one eats them."

The home shown on the broadcast featured a main refrigerator, a separate fridge for meat and seafood, a built-in refrigerator for spreads, sauces and dairy products, a refrigerator for groceries, and a kimchi refrigerator.

Meanwhile, Ha-young recently sparked controversy after mentioning that her family has been a "fourth-generation doctor family" on a broadcast, as renewed attention focused on her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's alleged collaboration with Japanese colonial rule.

Ha-young's side initially denied the allegations, saying they were "groundless," but issued an additional statement a day later. It said, "We have confirmed that there is indeed a record showing that Ahn Sang-ho, Ha-young's great-grandfather, was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916," and added, "We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claims were 'groundless' without sufficient verification."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.