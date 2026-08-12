Lee Sun-min, the rising star, saw his income jump tenfold... Surprised to reveal he has 10 regular YouTube gigs

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Sun-min, a broadcaster who has risen to stardom, will candidly reveal everything from his sharply increased income to his unusual frugal habits.

In episode 355 of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," airing today (Wednesday the 12th) at 8:45 p.m., Lee Sun-min, who has become a sure-fire rising star, will appear alongside director Christopher Nolan and Hollywood actor Matt Damon, who worked together on the film "Odyssey," as well as Jeon Gyeong-cheol, a father who searched for a place for his son with severe autism despite his own illness.

Lee Sun-min, who became a "definite rising star" 10 years after his debut, meets Yoo Jae-suk. Having surged to fame by dominating YouTube algorithms, Lee says he has 10 regular YouTube gigs and jokes, "I'm not really a rising star, just a slightly rising one," drawing laughter. He will also spark more laughs by asking whether Kwak Bum, his fellow Meta Comedy member, will appear on "You Quiz," as he tries to sort out the "rising star hierarchy." In addition, he will share surprising tidbits, from the fact that he is unmarried despite his image as a "sure-fire married type" to the unexpected detail that he entered Soongsil University in the class of 2008. He will also talk about how his family became a hot topic after his appearance on "What Are You Doing When You Play?," along with episodes involving his sisters, who look strikingly similar to him. Among them is the story of how he used his third sister, who lived like a "wild man," as a lesson and threw himself into studying, raising his class rank from 240th to 15th. He will also share, for the first time, a love story from his repeat-year exam days and the story behind his acceptance to Soongsil University, adding to the variety of the segment.

The show will also delve into the years when he was unknown, hidden behind the laughter. Viewers will hear about the many part-time jobs he took on, including loading and unloading delivery trucks, wearing mascot costumes, driving substitute, and working as a DJ at a bar in Sillim. He passed the SBS open recruitment process for comedians in 2016, but lost his job overnight when "People Searching for Laughter" was canceled just one year later. He will also share how he endured quietly with the thought, "Maybe my time will come someday." Although his income has increased tenfold, he will reveal his deeply ingrained frugal habits as a self-proclaimed "king of saving," while also sharing a surprising story of generosity toward his parents. A special behind-the-scenes story with Yoo Jae-suk, which he described as "feeling like seeing a god," will also draw attention. From the story of first meeting Yoo Jae-suk as a staff member at the "Infinite Challenge" expo to the text message he received from him after appearing on "What Are You Doing When You Play?," their unusual connection will be revealed. Lee Sun-min will also perform his own versions of the dances to "BAD" and "GOOD BOY" on the broadcast.

Interest is also building around director Christopher Nolan and lead actor Matt Damon, who completed the epic journey of the film "Odyssey." The program will reveal a range of behind-the-scenes stories from the film, which topped box offices in 69 countries worldwide upon release and surpassed 150 billion won in revenue. Viewers will hear about the background of Nolan's own push to visit Korea, as well as his special affection for Korean fans. In particular, the show will unveil an extraordinary making-of story behind the film's unimaginable scale, with Nolan saying, "It was as hard as shooting seven films at the same time." Damon will share an anecdote in which Nolan warned him before filming even began, saying, "This movie is going to be tough," and he will also recount the grueling experience that left even Anne Hathaway and Zendaya speechless. As the first commercial film to shoot every scene on 640 km of IMAX film, the unprecedented production process will also be explored in detail. Damon is expected to bring laughter to the set by joking, "Every weekend, I got a bill for the ruined film stock."

Nolan and Damon will also share candid stories rarely heard anywhere else. Along with Nolan's unique directing philosophy, which has earned global acclaim through films such as "Memento," "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "Interstellar," and "Oppenheimer," viewers will also hear about Damon's acting career, best known for the "Bourne" series. In particular, the two will reveal the "film of their lives," chosen personally by each of them, drawing strong attention. Nolan watched his pick 12 times, calling it "a work that marked a milestone in my life," while Damon watched his 14 times, saying it was "the decisive moment that made me fall in love with movies." The identity of that film will spark curiosity. Their special bond, built through cinema, and their sincere feelings toward each other will also be revealed. Nolan will especially express deep trust in Damon by saying, "I couldn't even imagine an Odysseus other than Matt Damon," adding an emotional touch.

The follow-up story of writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol, known as the "Peter Pan father" and deeply moving to many when it was first revealed on a broadcast in March, will be shared on "You Quiz." Jeon, who has raised his son Jeon Je-won alone for more than 20 years, even though the 27-year-old is physically strong but has the mental age of a two-year-old, will tell the moving story of searching for a place for his son while battling illness himself. He will speak about the year he spent moving from hospital to hospital after his son's first birthday, eventually coming to terms with an autism diagnosis, as well as the lonely journey of raising his son alone under the cold gaze of the world. In particular, the story of how he fought daily battles over food by locking the refrigerator with chains and padlocks to help reduce his son's weight, which had reached 160 kg, along with the moments when he found happiness in nothing more than his son's smile, is expected to leave a deep impression through the 27 years of their lives together.

The program will also reveal another story of struggle, alongside the illness that struck him suddenly. Jeon, who also cared for his mother as she battled cerebral infarction and dementia, will share how he fought to secure a future for his son, who would be left alone after his death. He will talk about spending more than a year visiting 1,000 facilities across the country in search of a place where his son with severe autism could live, as well as the desperate emotions he felt at the edge of a cliff. The episode will also share the aftermath of how, after the March broadcast, a home for his son was miraculously arranged. From the father's heavy heart as he faced the separation he had long dreaded, to the special moment when he spent a night camping with his son for the first time in 27 years, a moving story that even brought Yoo Jae-suk to tears will continue. Viewers will also hear the father's final wish to protect his son's dignity through his dream of "Neverland," along with the words he hopes to share with his son and the world.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.