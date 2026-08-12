Divorced Hwang Jung-eum Brings Up Her Ex-Husband Over Her Son's Problem: "Call Your Dad and Sort It Out"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Hwang Jung-eum drew attention after she was seen asking her ex-husband for help to solve her son's computer problem.

On the 12th, a video titled "The Day I Made a Simple Home Meal with Braised Short Ribs and Tonic Water Radish Kimchi" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum prepared braised short ribs and radish kimchi herself for her two sons, sharing a glimpse of her daily life as a mother.

While cooking, she also recalled her newlywed days. Hwang Jung-eum said, "I once took cooking classes during my newlywed days. But I think I only went twice," and added, "During an argument, my ex-husband said, 'What have you done for me?' After that, I said, 'Oh, I haven't done anything for you? Fine, then I won't go,' and I stopped attending the classes."

Hwang Jung-eum also caught attention for continuing to care for her two sons while cooking. As the time for the children to come home approached, she hid snacks and told her son, who said he wanted ramen, "No ramen," showing her motherly side.

At that point, her eldest son asked Hwang Jung-eum about the Microsoft account needed to use the computer. She replied, "Mom doesn't have one. I can't make that kind of thing. Call your dad and handle it. Tell him to make one for you," asking him to seek help from his father.

Her son then called his father directly and explained the problem. During the call, Hwang Jung-eum's ex-husband's voice was heard over the phone, drawing attention.

In an interview with the production team, Hwang Jung-eum said, "If they ask me anything related to computers, I tell them to call their father. He bought the computer, too."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum is raising her two sons alone after her divorce.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.