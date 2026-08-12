"Jung Eun-pyo's Son, Who Got Into Seoul National University by Reading Books"...He Got an Apology for Unauthorized Promotion, Then Blocked the Account

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Jung Eun-pyo expressed his disappointment after learning that photos and videos of him and his son Jung Ji-woong, who is attending Seoul National University (SNU), had been used without permission to promote a group book purchase.

Although the influencer deleted the post and apologized, Jung said he ultimately blocked the account.

On the 12th, Jung revealed on his social networking service that he had only recently learned about the matter, saying, "A few days ago, I received a tip from a subscriber. There is an influencer using Ji-woong's videos and photos to promote a group book purchase."

The influencer reportedly promoted the group purchase using footage of Jung Eun-pyo and Jung Ji-woong from a past broadcast, along with the phrase, "Jung Eun-pyo's son, who only read books as a child and eventually got into Seoul National University."

The post even included content that made it seem as if Jung himself had introduced his son's reading habits. According to Jung, he had neither approved the advertisement nor written it himself.

He only became aware of the situation after a netizen who discovered it sent him a direct message.

The informant said, "I saw an influencer using Ji-woong's name to sell books, so I sent a DM," and Jung replied, "Oh, thank you so much. That's upsetting. I'm only finding out because you contacted me. I will take action."

Jung stressed that there was nothing wrong with the book itself being advertised. He said it was a book that both he and his son enjoy.

He drew a clear line, however, saying that liking a book is one thing, while using his image or content for sales without permission is another.

Jung explained, "Ji-woong and I both like the book, but I felt that advertising it without permission was a different matter, so I politely asked them to take it down in the comments."

The influencer who received the request reportedly removed the post immediately and apologized to Jung.

Jung said, "I was told they took it down right away and apologized," but added that he blocked the account.

He continued, "I blocked that person on my Instagram. I don't know whether it will have much impact on them, but blocking is the best action I can take."

He also expressed his gratitude once again to the person who alerted him to the situation.

Jung said, "Thanks to your message, I heard that the post they used for advertising has been taken down," adding, "It really upsets me when someone uses another person's photos so casually. Thank you for your support."

He also cautioned against any misunderstanding directed at the publisher of the book.

He said, "It is not the publisher's fault, so I hope no one develops negative feelings toward them," preventing unnecessary harm from spreading.

Meanwhile, Jung Eun-pyo's son, Jung Ji-woong, is attending Seoul National University. He previously drew attention after appearing on television with his family for his unusual reading habits and academic ability.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.