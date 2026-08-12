Lee Kyung-shil Offers Candid Advice Amid Entertainment Industry Controversies: "When Hardship Comes, You Have to Keep Quiet"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcasters Lee Kyung-shil and Jo Hye-ryun shared their own beliefs about how to face life’s hardships.

On the 11th, a video titled "Found Lee Kyung-shil's Successor, a British Royal-Blooded Man Who Made Hye-ryun Tremble (British Postpartum Care Center, International Marriage, British Air Conditioner Incident)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder's show. Jinkyung Paik, known as the YouTuber Honorary Brit, appeared as a guest and spoke with Lee Kyung-shil and Jo Hye-ryun. The three shared honest stories based on their own experiences and discussed their attitudes toward life.

In particular, Lee Kyung-shil explained why she has been able to stay active in the entertainment industry for so long. "The reason we have come this far is that we always did our best in each moment," she said.

Jinkyung Paik then asked, "There are times when hardship comes while you're working. What should you do then?" Without hesitation, Lee Kyung-shil and Jo Hye-ryun answered in unison, "You have to keep quiet."

Lee Kyung-shil elaborated on her view, saying, "How can a person always be good?" She added, "When something bad comes after a good time, it becomes a chance to reflect and think, 'Ah, that was really a good time.' But if things keep going well, you start to assume they will always stay that way. Then people become arrogant, careless, and rude."

She went on to advise, "When something happens to you or when you go through hardship, you should ask someone who has been through a lot of hardship."

Jo Hye-ryun then made everyone laugh by saying, "I'll give you Lee Kyung-shil's number." Jinkyung Paik pointed at Jo Hye-ryun and asked, "Why are you pretending it's not you?" Jo Hye-ryun replied, "I don't have an answer either," drawing more laughter.

Lee Kyung-shil then emphasized once again, "I'm serious. It's faster to seek advice from someone who has been through a lot of hardship."

Rather than offering grand answers, the two shared practical advice based on what they had personally experienced while working in broadcasting for many years. They stressed that both good times and difficult times are part of life, and that when hardship comes, it is wiser not to rush in alone but to seek advice from someone who has faced similar experiences before.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.