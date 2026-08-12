Choi Yeo-jin and Kim Jae-wook Enjoy Sweet Newlywed Life in Gapyeong... Three-Story Mansion with River View and a Pool

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Choi Yeo-jin shared a glimpse of her happy life in Gapyeong with her husband, Kim Jae-wook.

On the 12th, Choi posted a message on her social media account that read, "HAPPINESS in Gapyeong," along with scenes from her daily life at the couple's newlywed home in Gapyeong County.

In the photos and videos she shared, Choi was seen spending a relaxed summer day with her husband and a friend.

In particular, she drew attention as she enjoyed herself while cooling off in the large pool in front of the three-story newlywed home.

As the couple recently marked their first wedding anniversary, Choi's expression also reflected her happiness. Rather than glamorous outings, she appeared to enjoy quiet time at home with close friends, creating an even more comfortable newlywed atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Choi married sports entrepreneur Kim Jae-wook, who is seven years older than her, in June.

Earlier, Choi and Kim faced a difficult time as they were caught up in various rumors during the process of announcing their marriage.

In particular, online speculation included allegations of an affair, claims that Kim was linked to a cult, and rumors that he came from a wealthy family. Choi also appeared on a broadcast herself to explain the suspicions surrounding her.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.