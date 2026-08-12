Jeong Ga-eun, Raising Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Alone, Reveals Heartbreaking Words: "Mom, Can't You Stay Home Today?"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jeong Ga-eun, who is currently raising her 10-year-old daughter, spoke candidly about the guilt she feels as a single mother balancing work and parenting.

Jeong Ga-eun recently appeared on the YouTube channel "Rollco Unni Gaeun-i" and shared parenting stories that working mothers can relate to.

That day, Jeong Ga-eun talked about "moments that break a parent's heart" and the "sad questions from my child" that working mothers often understand.

Jeong Ga-eun said, "I feel a little sorry because I couldn't spend much time with my child while practicing for a project," adding, "I almost always had performances on weekends, so I couldn't spend time with her."

She said the words her child says to her are what hurt the most.

Jeong Ga-eun recalled the moment her child tried to hold her back before a performance, saying, "Sometimes my child asks, 'Mom... can't you not go today?'"

Each time that happens, Jeong Ga-eun explains why she has to leave home. She said, "I tell her, 'Mom has to go because I made a promise to the audience.'"

But her child's next question made her feel even heavier. Jeong Ga-eun said, "Then my child asks, 'Am I more important, or is the audience more important?'" and described the moment.

She said it was not easy to answer because she knew it was a question her child could naturally ask. Jeong Ga-eun added, "I feel sorry at times like that."

She also said she explained to her child that this was not about choosing between work and family.

Jeong Ga-eun said, "I tell her this is something Mom has to do and a promise I made, so it is not about whether the audience is more important or whether you are more important. It's a matter of keeping a promise," and said her child understands that.

Meanwhile, Jeong Ga-eun married a non-celebrity businessman in 2016, but after divorcing in 2018, she has been raising her daughter alone.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.