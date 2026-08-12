Gong Yoo Says Goodbye to His Beloved Cat of 15 Years: "Thank You, Let’s Meet Again"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Gong Yoo said a final goodbye to his pet cat, who had been with him like family for many years. As the first cat he had cared for, it held a special place in his heart, and he expressed his deep sorrow, saying, "Thank you for staying by my side for so long."

On the 12th, Gong Yoo posted a farewell message on his social networking service along with photos taken with his cat. He shared his feelings for the pet that had passed away first, saying, "Because you were my first, I cared about you even more, and I liked that you were like me, though I don't know how you felt." He added, "Thank you for staying by my side for so long. Let’s meet again for sure. I miss you." Though brief, the message clearly reflected his grief at losing a cat he had spent many years with.

The photos he shared showed Gong Yoo and his cat spending time together side by side. In particular, the cat was resting comfortably on Gong Yoo’s lap, while he looked at it with affectionate eyes.

Fans also offered comfort in response to Gong Yoo’s loss. Messages such as "Goodbye for now," "I hope you rest peacefully in a better place," and "It must have left with memories of being loved for a long time" poured in as people mourned the cat’s passing together. Gong Yoo has often shared glimpses of his daily life with pets, showing his deep affection for them. By personally announcing the farewell to his first cat, which had stayed by his side for so long, and saying, "Let’s meet again for sure," he added to the sadness.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo is set to appear in Netflix’s new series Slowly and Intensely. In October, he will also embark on his first Asia fan meeting tour since his debut, meeting fans across the region.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.