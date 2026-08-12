Lee Sol-i, Who Denied Divorce Rumors with Park Sung-kwang, Breaks Down in Tears at a Friend's Wedding: "What Kind of Feeling Is This?"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang and an influencer, showed her unusual sensitivity at a friend's wedding.

On the 11th, Lee Sol-i posted a photo on her account along with the caption, "Our Sun-woo is getting married today, and I'm sad all by myself on this happy day."

In the released photo, Lee Sol-i is attending the wedding as a guest. As she watches the ceremony, her eyes are red and she looks toward the camera. At a wedding that should have been a joyful occasion, she was already on the verge of tears, drawing attention.

Lee Sol-i also revealed her strong emotions, saying, "What kind of feeling is this? I'm already loaded with tears before giving the congratulatory speech." While celebrating her friend's new beginning with genuine happiness, she appears to have been overwhelmed by the moment and burst into tears first.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. Divorce rumors about the couple recently surfaced, but Lee Sol-i dismissed them by saying directly that they were not true.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.