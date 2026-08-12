"27-Year-Old Son With Severe Autism" Writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol Says, "My Son Gained Up to 160 kg, So I Put a Chain on the Refrigerator"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] On "You Quiz," father Jeon Gyeong-cheol, who raised his son with severe autism on his own, will appear.

In episode 355 of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," which airs today (Wednesday, the 12th) at 8:45 p.m., Lee Sun-min, who has emerged as one of the hottest rising stars, director Christopher Nolan and Hollywood actor Matt Damon, who worked together on the film "Odyssey," and father Jeon Gyeong-cheol, who searched for a place for his son with severe autism even while battling illness, will appear.

In particular, "Peter Pan father" Jeon Gyeong-cheol's follow-up story, which moved many people when it was first revealed on a broadcast in March, will be shared on "You Quiz."

The story of writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol, who has raised his 27-year-old son Jeon Je-won, a strong young man with the mind of a two-year-old, all by himself for more than 20 years, is deeply moving. Even while undergoing treatment, he searched for a place where his son could live. He will speak candidly about how he had to accept an autism diagnosis after a year of hospital wandering following his son's first birthday, and about the journey of raising him alone under the cold gaze of the world. In particular, the episode of him fighting a daily battle over food by locking the refrigerator with chains and a padlock to help his son, whose weight had risen to 160 kg, lose weight, as well as the moments when he found happiness in nothing more than his son's smile, are expected to leave a lasting impression through the 27-year journey of father and son.

Another struggle, alongside the illness that struck unexpectedly, will also be revealed. Jeon, who endured while caring for his mother, who suffered from a cerebral infarction and dementia, will share how he fought to secure a future for his son, who would be left alone even while he was ill. He is expected to talk about spending more than a year visiting 1,000 care facilities nationwide in search of a place where his son with severe autism could live, as well as the desperate feelings he faced at the edge.

The follow-up story of how a home for his son was miraculously arranged after the March broadcast will also be revealed. From the father's heavy heart as he faced the separation he had long dreaded, to the special moment when he went camping with his son and spent a night together for the first time in 27 years, a touching story that even moved Yoo Jae-suk is expected to continue.

Viewers will also be able to hear the father's final wish to protect the dignity of his son, who will be left behind alone, as he dreams of a "Neverland," along with the words he wants to share with his son and the world.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.