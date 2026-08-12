Yoo Hye-jung, Seo Yong-bin's Ex-Wife, Gained 15 kg but Still Weighs Only 65 kg: "I Haven't Dated for 20 Years" (Perfect Life)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Yoo Hye-jung introduces her daughter Seo Gyu-won, who looks just like her.

On TV CHOSUN's <Perfect Life>, airing today at 8 p.m., actress Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter go on a city getaway, enjoying nonstop eating and their cheerful mother-daughter chemistry.

Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter Seo Gyu-won, who looks exactly like her, appear on <Perfect Life> together. Seeing how much Seo Gyu-won has grown, comedian Lee Sung-mi smiled and said, "She grew up so beautifully." Seo Gyu-won said, "I'm already 27 this year" and added, "I've been working for three years. I work in the hotel HR department," surprising everyone with an update on her life.

In today's broadcast, the mother and daughter head out on a short city trip. They begin their food tour at a restaurant specializing in lamb skewers. Viewers were amazed as the two kept eating eight different dishes without a break, including lamb skewers, sweet-and-sour pork, jjamppong, and beef short rib meat. They also recalled a time when their weight increased rapidly. Yoo Hye-jung said, "I gained 15 kg in 2022 and weighed as much as 65 kg," while her daughter explained, "I was worried because I take after my mom's body type. I work in an office, so I sit for long hours, and stress from work led me to binge on spicy and salty food. I gained 6 kg just three months after joining the company." The show will reveal the secret behind how the mother-daughter duo, known for their big appetites, can now enjoy a food-filled trip without worrying about dieting.

After finishing their meal, the two move on to a tarot counselor for a special outing. Her daughter drew attention when she asked, "Will Mom find a new partner?" Before looking into Yoo Hye-jung's love fortune in earnest, the tarot counselor asked, "Is there a man you're currently seeing?" Yoo Hye-jung answered flatly, "No." When she added that she had "almost never even talked to a man for the past 20 years," MC Hyun Young asked again, "So you haven't dated at all?" Yoo Hye-jung replied, "That's right," surprising everyone. Her daughter chimed in, saying, "I'm the witness," drawing laughter. Yoo Hye-jung then honestly shared, "I've forgotten what it feels like to be in love. Right now, I want to meet someone comfortable, like a friend." The tarot reading that may reveal whether new love will come her way will also be unveiled on the show.

The chemistry between Yoo Hye-jung, a mother who feels like a daughter, and Seo Gyu-won, a daughter who has grown up to feel like a mother, can be seen on TV CHOSUN's <Perfect Life> today at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Yoo Hye-jung married baseball player Seo Yong-bin in 1999 and gave birth to their daughter in 2000. After divorcing Seo Yong-bin in 2007, Yoo Hye-jung took on the role of raising their daughter and later drew attention by appearing with her on <Star Junior Show>.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.