Ha Young Faces Criticism Over a Carefully Written Handwritten Apology... "Why Was Her Grandfather's Sorokdo Background Left Out?"

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Actress Ha Young has acknowledged the pro-Japanese activities of her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, and posted a handwritten apology herself. While many praised her for finally checking her family history and admitting her ignorance, some also expressed disappointment that the apology did not mention the recently raised issue of her grandfather Ahn Bu-ho's work history at Sorokdo National Hospital.

On the 12th, Ha Young posted a lengthy handwritten apology on her social media account and said, "I bow my head and sincerely apologize for causing great disappointment and pain over matters related to my great-grandfather."

The apology focused on the pro-Japanese activities of her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, and on her own attitude of introducing him as a source of family pride without fully understanding his past. Ha Young said, "Until now, I only knew fragments of my great-grandfather's life through stories passed down in my family," and added, "Shamefully, I had spoken about him at various events as if his life were something to be proud of, despite my ignorance." She said she reviewed the relevant materials herself and learned of his pro-Japanese conduct, and reflected on having spoken lightly about her family history without properly understanding the history of the Japanese colonial period.

She also accepted responsibility for the way her agency initially denied the allegations of pro-Japanese ties, only to reverse its position a day later. Ha Young said it was also her shortcoming to allow a false statement to be released without sufficient fact-checking, and apologized again.

Online, many have responded positively to the fact that the actress herself finally checked her family's history and acknowledged the pro-Japanese activities. Comments such as "They should have handled it this way from the start" and "Admitting what she did not know and apologizing directly feels sincere" have continued to appear.

Still, some observers pointed to what they saw as a missing part of the apology. The controversy over Ha Young's so-called four-generation family of doctors has expanded beyond her great-grandfather to include her grandfather's background. Her grandfather, the late Ahn Bu-ho, was a professor at The Catholic University of Korea College of Medicine, and attention also turned to his past work at Sorokdo National Hospital. Ha Young's side also confirmed that Ahn Bu-ho was her grandfather and that he worked at Sorokdo National Hospital from 1949.

Sorokdo is known as a place where people with Hansen's disease were forcibly isolated during the Japanese colonial period. Records also show that, even after liberation, various human rights abuses against Hansen's disease patients continued, including sterilization and family separation. However, based on the materials made public so far, there is no evidence that Professor Ahn Bu-ho directly took part in the human rights abuses committed there at the time.

Even so, since Ha Young had previously described her family on television as a doctor family spanning her great-grandfather, grandfather, father, and older sister, some are saying she should also explain the controversy surrounding her grandfather's work history at Sorokdo.

Indeed, online users commented, "Why is there no mention of Sorokdo in Ha Young's apology?" and "She first boasted about her family's service at Sorokdo, but the apology leaves Sorokdo out," pointing out the absence of any reference to her grandfather.

Writer So Jae-won also strongly criticized this issue earlier. On the 11th, he recalled visiting Sorokdo while researching a past work and urged Ha Young to confront the island's history directly. Referring to the sacrifices and human rights abuses endured by Hansen's disease patients there, he sharply said, "If you have such a proud and honorable ancestor, go to Sorokdo."

On the other hand, some argued that the criticism of Ha Young has gone too far. Park Yu-ha, professor emerita at Sejong University and author of Comfort Women of the Empire, described the controversy as a kind of "pro-Japanese obsession" and argued that Ahn Sang-ho's life should not be reduced to a single standard of pro-Japanese collaboration.

In her apology that day, Ha Young said, "The fact that I did not know does not mean I can ignore or take lightly that history," adding, "I will take a closer look at my family's history and that era, and I will be more careful in how I approach history going forward."

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.