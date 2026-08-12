Ha Young apologizes, but the advertising industry begins a full-scale 'erase' campaign... Samsung and Naver cut ties one after another

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] As actress Ha Young bowed her head and said, "As a descendant, I sincerely apologize," over the controversy surrounding her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities, the advertising and broadcasting industries have begun taking follow-up action amid concerns over damage to her image.

On the 12th, Naver's official YouTube channel made an advertisement featuring Ha Young private.

Videos related to Samsung Electronics' Samsung Art TV, in which Ha Young served as a model, were also set to private and removed from the playlist. The fashion brand Artid also made private a lookbook video featuring Ha Young that it had released last year.

Broadcast content that had introduced Ha Young's family background was also made unavailable for replay and clips. The replay service for episode 323 of the KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House was suspended, and related clips previously posted on YouTube were also made private.

The impact extended beyond official videos to scheduled events. An interview for Netflix's series Our Sticky Love, which had been set for the 14th, was also canceled.

As the controversy continued, Ha Young stated her position in a handwritten letter.

Ha Young said, "Learning about the past actions of my great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, made me reflect on my family's history with a heavy heart," adding, "Shamefully, I had been bringing up stories about my great-grandfather in various settings as if they were something to be proud of, despite being in such an ignorant state."

She continued, "I reflect on the fact that I mentioned my family history lightly without properly understanding our country's history. I take this wrongdoing seriously and sincerely apologize as a descendant. I am even more sorry to have caused controversy at a time ahead of Liberation Day because of my own shortcomings."

Earlier, on the 10th, when it became known that Ha Young's great-grandfather was Ahn Sang-ho, who was suspected of pro-Japanese activities, her agency said the allegations were "groundless."

However, suspicions later emerged that Ahn Sang-ho had been active as a member of Daejung Chinmokhoe, an economic group during the Japanese colonial period that included Yi Wanyong and Song Byeong-jun. The controversy grew further after records surfaced showing that he had said in a newspaper interview with an institution under the Government-General of Chōsen that he maintained a lifestyle and child-rearing style no different from those of Japanese people.

In the end, the agency corrected its earlier position in a statement on the 11th. It said, "We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the allegations were 'groundless' without sufficient verification."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.