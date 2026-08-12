TWICE's Chaeyoung Addresses Sudden Indoor Smoking Rumor, Saying, "I'm Not That Thoughtless — It Was a Drink, Not a Cigarette"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Chaeyoung of the girl group TWICE has personally addressed recent allegations that she was smoking indoors.

On the 12th, Chaeyoung spoke out through her fan platform about the smoking rumors surrounding her.

She said, "I was just going to stay quiet, but people kept bringing up cigarettes, so I'm mentioning it. It wasn't a cigarette. I was drinking a beverage. Take a closer look," expressing her frustration.

She added, "This is really exhausting. I was just having fun. And doesn't that make no sense? There were so many people there, so would I really do that openly? I'm not that thoughtless," reiterating her explanation.

Earlier, a video showing Chaeyoung from behind had spread across some online communities. In the clip, she repeatedly appeared to hold something in her hand and bring it to her mouth, leading some netizens to speculate that she had been smoking indoors.

The video was reportedly taken when Chaeyoung attended FKA Twigs' rave party at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul. However, after Chaeyoung personally clarified that "it wasn't a cigarette. I was drinking a beverage," the smoking allegations were explained as false.

By speaking directly about the sudden allegations, Chaeyoung showed how tiring the misunderstanding had become, while also explaining the situation to fans and helping calm the controversy.

Meanwhile, TWICE recently held the finale concert of its world tour, "THIS IS FOR," over two days at KSPO DOME.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.