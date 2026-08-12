BTS's V Confesses Hearing Problems Worsened During Military Service: "I Can Only Hear 30% in One Ear"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan)'s V has revealed his hearing problems for the first time.

On the 12th, V held a live broadcast with Jungkook on the fan platform Weverse and chatted with fans. While the two were eating and talking comfortably, they also discussed each other's health.

During the conversation, V opened up about the condition of his ears, something he had never told fans before. He said, "I have never told ARMY this, but has it been about two and a half years? My hearing has gotten worse."

Jungkook asked, "Didn't you get better after going to the hospital recently and having it removed? Or does it go back again?" V replied, "That's right. In about a month."

V then explained that there is a significant difference in hearing between his two ears. He said, "If my hearing in one ear is 100, the other ear can only hear 30." Whether or not he was referring to actual hearing measurements, he was describing a substantial difference in how he personally feels the two ears hear.

After hearing V's story, Jungkook worriedly said, "You need to take good care of it," and V answered, "That's why I've been taking medicine regularly," explaining that he is still receiving treatment and managing the condition.

V also said the symptoms became worse during his military service. He said, "It actually got worse in the military, and since everyone was gathered there, people said it was a mental toughness issue among people who work out. After that, I got kind of hypnotized and started thinking it was a mental toughness issue."

Jungkook then urged him, "You shouldn't think that way." V also said, "I'm going to the hospital regularly," adding that he continues to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently continuing its world tour, Arirang, in the United States. The group completed shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on the 1st and 2nd, and at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on the 5th and 6th. It will continue the tour at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on the 19th and 20th. The Arirang world tour began in April and is scheduled to run through 2027.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.