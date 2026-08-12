After Park Na-rae, Key and Small-Mouthed Haetnim Also Questioned as Suspects Over 'Injection Aunt' Allegations

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] It has been confirmed that broadcaster Park Na-rae, followed by SHINee's Key and YouTuber Small-Mouthed Haetnim, were questioned as suspects on allegations that they received illegal medical treatment from the so-called 'Injection Aunt.'

According to police on the 12th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station separately summoned SHINee's Key, whose real name is Kim Ki-beom, and Small-Mouthed Haetnim, whose real name is Kim Mi-kyung, earlier this month for questioning as suspects on charges including violations of the Medical Service Act.

Park Na-rae had also previously been questioned by police in May on the same charges. As a result, Park Na-rae, Key, and Small-Mouthed Haetnim, all of whom were named in the 'Injection Aunt' controversy, have now been questioned by police one after another.

The three are accused of receiving illegal medical treatment from a woman identified as Lee at locations other than medical institutions.

Lee is reportedly accused of administering IV injections and prescribing antidepressants in officetels and vehicles without a medical license in South Korea.

Police had already imposed a travel ban on Lee late last year and carried out searches of her residence and vehicle to secure related materials as part of the investigation.

In relation to Small-Mouthed Haetnim, a complaint was filed with the Seoul Mapo Police Station in December last year, and the case was later transferred to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station. A complaint against Key was also filed with the Gangnam station earlier this year.

The Gangnam police are currently investigating the cases involving Park Na-rae, Key, and Small-Mouthed Haetnim together.

Police are said to have questioned the three on specific details, including whether they knew Lee did not have a Korean medical license but still received treatment from her.

Key and Small-Mouthed Haetnim had previously admitted that they received treatment from Lee after the 'Injection Aunt' controversy surfaced.

In December last year, Key explained through his agency that he first received treatment at a hospital in Gangnam District, Seoul, where Lee worked, after a recommendation from an acquaintance. He said that he later received treatment at home several times when it was difficult to visit the hospital. At the time, he said he believed Lee was a doctor, apologized for the controversy, and suspended his activities.

Small-Mouthed Haetnim also apologized, saying she believed Lee was a doctor when she received treatment, and then halted her broadcasting activities.

Key has since resumed activities, but the police investigation into the 'Injection Aunt' case is continuing. As it has now been revealed that Key and Small-Mouthed Haetnim were summoned and questioned as suspects, attention is focusing on the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Park Na-rae has also been under investigation over several allegations related to a dispute with her former managers, separate from the 'Injection Aunt' case.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.