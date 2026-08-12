Hong Hyun-hee Gushes With Confidence After Losing 10 kg: "I Thought I Was Sexy," Says Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Hyori Also Gave Her a Shout-Out (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee shares how she became the subject of a resurgence more than 10 years after Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Hyori gave her a shout-out.

MBC's "Radio Star," airing Wednesday night on the 12th, will feature broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee, musical director Kim Moon-jung, comedian Chaegowi, and magician Yoo Ho-jin in a special episode titled "Beat the Heat~ Let It Go."

A video released ahead of the broadcast shows Hong Hyun-hee talking about the renewed popularity of her comedy segment "The Red," which she performed more than 10 years ago. Attention is focused on the fact that views of the old video began rising again after Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Hyori recently mentioned that they liked the character.

In the comedy segment "The Red," Hong Hyun-hee played a character who bluntly called out boastful people, and her sharp-tongued wit, hidden behind a striking charm, drew big laughs. Hong Hyun-hee briefly explained the character's origin by saying, "When I was working at a company, I thought I was sexy," and then brought the "fatal character" to life herself, shaking up the studio.

Hong Hyun-hee and Chaegowi also stage an impromptu skit. When Chaegowi introduces himself as a "musical actor," Hong Hyun-hee shouts, "Don't act so full of yourself!" and suddenly delivers a feather slap, drawing explosive laughter. As veteran comedian Kim Gu-ra follows with a stern reaction, Hong Hyun-hee approaches him as well and shows off her sharp charm with a spicy dose of "discipline," sending the studio into fits of laughter.

Hong Hyun-hee's irresistible charm, which even won over Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Hyori, can be seen on "Radio Star," airing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday the 12th.

Meanwhile, "Radio Star" is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the hosts' sharp and unpredictable banter disarms guests and draws out their real stories.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.