Actress Lee Chae-young, criticized by fans after praising 'Hope,' fires back: "Don't spend too much time on online communities"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Chae-young, who had praised the film 'Hope,' is drawing attention after the contents of a conversation she had with an online user about the movie were made public.

On the 10th, one online user revealed the DM exchange with Lee Chae-young in a post titled, "Do you know this actress named Lee Chae-young?"

Earlier, after watching 'Hope' in July, Lee Chae-young had described it as "an incredible masterpiece." After seeing that comment, one user sent her a DM asking, "Honestly, would you have praised this movie if it didn't have Na Hong-jin's name attached to it?"

Lee Chae-young replied, "I felt that way even when I left Na Hong-jin's name out of it. If you watch it while thinking about Na Hong-jin's name, the score could drop even more, but please just see it as a Korean film. Watch it as if some Korean director you don't know made it."

She went on to explain her reaction in detail, saying, "Has there ever been a film in Korean cinema that gave an alien a backstory? Has there ever been a movie that made car chases feel this complete? Has there ever been a film with art direction this perfect? I was truly amazed by everything."

The user, however, pushed back, saying, "It's hard to accept the explanation that you gave it a high score just because an alien appears," and added, "I'm such a fan that I've watched Na Hong-jin's earlier works 10 times each, but this one is so bizarre that I just can't understand it."

Lee Chae-young then explained her criteria once again. She said, "I didn't give it a high score just because an alien appears. I also wasn't rating it highly because of the reason the alien cooperates with humans or because the actor has a transformation gimmick in human form."

She continued, "We also have films in our country with technology that is no less impressive than anything overseas, so I was simply amazed by that." She then shared why she had evaluated the film positively and what she thought about its technical polish.

The user later cited specific scenes and the characters' actions, repeatedly arguing that the film lacked context and plausibility. Lee Chae-young responded, "As you said, taste is a matter of preference," and continued to share her view.

She said, "A budget of 70 billion won is really an absurdly small amount compared with that. The fact that they achieved this level of quality with such a small budget is admirable in itself. I think it's truly remarkable that they told this story with the guts to do it without any plans for a sequel."

The user then shared reactions from an online community and argued, "It makes no sense to compare a 7 billion won budget to Hollywood, but when 'Dragon Wars: D-War' came out back then, critics trashed it to death. Yet with 'Hope,' they say this much is already a huge leap forward, which is a little baffling."

Lee Chae-young replied, "Please don't spend too much time on DC or sites like that. Anyway, please look at it with a positive eye rather than criticism. I liked it," and brought the conversation to a close.

The user who later shared the exchange reportedly expressed disappointment, saying, "I thought, is that all there is?" and even brought up her filmography.

Reactions from online users were mixed. Some questioned whether Lee Chae-young should be criticized over her filmography simply for sharing an honest impression and interpretation of a movie she watched. Others said that since opinions about a film can differ from viewer to viewer, criticism of the work itself should be separated from criticism of the actor as an individual.

As the controversy continued, the user has now deleted the post.

Meanwhile, Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' is a large-scale sci-fi action thriller that drew major attention even before its release, thanks to a production budget of more than 50 billion won and a star-studded cast including Zo In-sung, Hwang Jung-min, and Jung Ho-yeon. However, after its release, opinions on the film split sharply, making it one of the most divisive titles of the year.

Film critic Dong-jin Lee also joined the praise, giving 'Hope' four stars. When some later suggested that his high rating may have been influenced by his friendship with Na Hong-jin, Lee clarified directly, saying, "I am not close with director Na Hong-jin."

As audience reactions to 'Hope' remain sharply divided, Lee Chae-young's candid remarks about the film and one user's rebuttal are now becoming a hot topic online.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.