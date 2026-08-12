"What Did You Ever Do for Me?"... Hwang Jung-eum Reveals Why She Quit Cooking Classes After Her Ex-Husband's Harsh Words

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Hwang Jung-eum recalled a fight with her ex-husband during their newlywed days while preparing home-cooked meals for her two sons, and opened up about how hurt she felt at the time.

On the 12th, a video titled "The Day I Made a Home-Cooked Meal with Simple Braised Short Ribs and Radish Kimchi with Tonic Water" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum set out to make home-cooked dishes such as braised short ribs and radish kimchi for her two sons.

Hwang Jung-eum, who said she was not usually close to cooking, brought up the memory of attending a cooking academy during her newlywed days in order to learn how to cook.

While making radish kimchi, Hwang Jung-eum said, "I once learned cooking at a cooking academy when I was newly married." But she soon added, "Did I go only twice? Or was it three times?" admitting that she did not stay long.

The reason was a fight with her husband at the time.

Hwang Jung-eum explained, "Because we were arguing, my ex-husband said, 'What have you ever done for me?' So I said, 'What do you mean I haven't done anything for you? Fine, I won't go,'" adding, "I haven't done it since then."

She had tried to learn even unfamiliar cooking for her husband during their newlywed days, but after hearing the remark, "What have you ever done for me?" in the middle of an argument, she quit the cooking academy out of hurt feelings.

Hwang Jung-eum stressed that cooking itself was a major challenge for her. She said, "Cooking is the biggest effort I've ever made in my life," and added that before marriage, she had "never done it even once."

She also shared an anecdote about her mother. Hwang Jung-eum said, "My mom told me, since I can't even cook rice or anything, 'Just don't do it. You've lived like a princess your whole life.'" She also expressed regret that she had naturally missed the chance to learn cooking earlier.

Although Hwang Jung-eum had quit cooking classes after just a few sessions during her newlywed days, she put on an apron herself that day for her two sons. From braised short ribs to radish kimchi, she prepared everything by hand and showed the care of a devoted mother.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married former professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don in 2016 and welcomed her first son in 2017. She filed for divorce mediation in 2020, but the following year announced that she wanted to reconcile, and in 2022 gave birth to her second son.

The couple continued their marriage after that, but Hwang Jung-eum announced another breakup in 2024 and began divorce proceedings.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.