Kim Ji-young, married to Yoon Soo-young, heads to the gym with her newborn daughter at home... "Maybe it's time to get back in shape"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Kim Ji-young, who rose to fame through "Heart Signal 4," shared a glimpse of her life after giving birth and returning home with her daughter. She showed constant affection for her newborn and quickly got back into her routine by heading to the gym as soon as her postpartum care stay ended.

On the 11th, Kim Ji-young posted a video of herself with her daughter on her social media account, writing, "I came home after finishing my postpartum care stay."

The video showed her daughter, Yoon Seul, wearing yellow clothes and moving around the house while looking at her surroundings. Kim Ji-young said, "It's so cute how she looks around and plays by herself," revealing a mother completely smitten with her baby.

After returning home, she immediately resumed taking care of herself. Kim Ji-young shared a photo of herself working out at the gym and expressed her determination, saying, "Now let's build my body again." She then wrote, "It's perfect weather for walking and running," before adding, "...from an air-conditioned gym," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young became known through "Heart Signal 4" and recently welcomed her first daughter after marrying Yoon Soo-young, the founder of the paid reading community Trevari.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.