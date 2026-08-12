Lee Seon-min's Miracle: From 240th to 15th Place with One Math Formula... Yoo Jae-suk Was Stunned

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Lee Seon-min revealed an astonishing school story, saying she improved her rank from 240th in the entire school to 15th during middle school.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel released a preview clip of Lee Seon-min's appearance on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk was shocked after hearing about Lee Seon-min's school performance. He reacted in disbelief, saying, "You went from 240th to 15th in the whole school?"

Lee Seon-min recalled that time, saying, "I was ranked 240th in the entire school when I was in my second year of middle school. That was when I was just starting to get my act together."

Yoo Jae-suk then could not hide his amazement, asking, "How much did you study in just one year to get to 15th place?"

Lee Seon-min shared the special moment that sparked her interest in studying. She said, "I got hooked on one math formula. As I studied it, I realized it could be applied in other areas too, and I thought, 'It works everywhere.' That's when studying started to become fun."

She also explained that her grades rose sharply in a short period of time. After gaining confidence through math, she immersed herself in her studies and said she raised her rank from 240th to 15th in just six months.

Lee Seon-min added with a laugh, "Back then, people around me said I had it all: intellect, virtue, and physical ability."

Her report card, which was also made public, drew attention because every subject was marked with the highest grade. It was reported that she did not just improve her ranking, but also achieved excellent results across all subjects.

She later entered Soongsil University after taking the college entrance exam twice.

Meanwhile, the full story behind Lee Seon-min's dramatic academic turnaround will be revealed on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," which airs on the 12th.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.