"87-Year-Old" Lee Man-ki’s Jerry’s Mother-in-Law Meets Her Triplet Great-Grandchildren for the First Time, Touched: "It’s Worth Living a Long Life"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Lee Man-ki’s mother-in-law, known as Jerry’s mother-in-law, met her great-grandchildren for the first time.

On the 12th, a video titled "I Finally Met My Grandchildren! Jerry’s Grandmother and the Triplets’ First Meeting" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Manki TV.

That day, Lee Man-ki’s mother-in-law traveled from Pohang to Gimhae to meet her triplet great-grandchildren. Lee asked, "How do you feel about meeting them?" and she replied, "I’m happy. I couldn’t even sleep at night, and I wished morning would come quickly. I usually get up at 5:30 a.m., but I woke up at 4:30 a.m. I took a bath, fixed my hair, ate, and packed a few things before coming," expressing her excitement.

Muttering the triplets’ names over and over, she finally opened the door and stepped inside. Even on their first meeting, she immediately recognized the children. She washed her hands thoroughly and got ready to hold them. She even changed her clothes, saying, "I have to wear something different. If it feels rough, I won’t even be able to hold the babies." After holding the youngest, So-yul, for the first time, she said, "It doesn’t feel real. I held her a long time ago, and holding her again after so long feels strange." She added, "I feel so proud, and I’m deeply moved that Min-jun got married and had three grandchildren. It makes me think it’s worth living a long life."

Meanwhile, Lee Man-ki previously showed sitcom-like chemistry with his mother-in-law on the SBS variety show Honey-Visitor for One Hundred Years. She later won much affection along with the nickname Jerry’s mother-in-law.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.