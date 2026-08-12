Bruce Willis, Who Is Battling Dementia, Faces Renewed Health Concerns as He Is Absent From Youngest Daughter's Wedding

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has drawn sympathy from fans after he did not appear in wedding photos from his youngest daughter Tallulah Willis's wedding.

According to U.S. entertainment outlet People and others, Tallulah Willis married musician Justin Acee on the 8th local time in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The couple held a small but romantic ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. Tallulah became a bride in a custom wedding dress designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The wedding was attended by Tallulah's mother, actress Demi Moore, as well as her sisters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis. Released photos also showed the three sisters smiling brightly as they celebrated the special day.

However, Bruce Willis was nowhere to be seen in the published wedding photos. That has fueled concern among overseas fans about the actor's health, as he has been battling illness for a long time.

It has not been confirmed whether Bruce Willis actually attended the wedding. His family has not issued a separate statement on whether he was there or why he may have been absent, so it is difficult to conclude that health issues kept him from attending.

Bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022 after revealing that he had been diagnosed with aphasia. His family later announced in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a degenerative brain disease that affects the frontal and temporal lobes. It is known to cause changes in behavior, personality, and language ability.

Since then, Bruce Willis's family has been openly sharing updates on his condition and staying by his side. His ex-wife Demi Moore has also remained close to Bruce Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, after their divorce, continuing to spend time with the family.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore married in 1987 and had three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, before divorcing in 2000. Bruce Willis later remarried Emma Heming in 2009, and they have two more daughters.

Tallulah Willis, born in 1994, is the youngest of the three daughters born to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. As news of the youngest daughter's marriage and new beginning spread, fans also continued to focus on Bruce Willis's absence from the released family photos.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.