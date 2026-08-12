Ahn Pan-seok, the 'master of drama,' has passed away at 65 after battling a cerebral hemorrhage

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Ahn Pan-seok, the legendary director who helped redefine Korean drama, has died after a long battle with illness. He was 65.

According to the drama industry, Ahn Pan-seok passed away on the afternoon of the 12th after his condition worsened while he was being treated for a cerebral hemorrhage. He had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and was continuing treatment, but his health deteriorated further after the stroke, and he was unable to return to his fans.

The news is especially heartbreaking because Ahn Pan-seok had been scheduled to return in October with Love Doctor, starring Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun.

Ahn Pan-seok joined Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in 1987 and made his directorial debut in 1994 with the MBC Best Theater episode Love's Greeting. He later earned acclaim for Secret Affair, Behind the White Tower, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, and The Art of Negotiation, which aired last year. He was widely regarded as a master director in the Korean drama industry.

The funeral altar for the late director will be set up at Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall in Hyehwa-dong.

Reporter Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.