Kim Jung-eun Reveals a 15-Year-Old Story About Tak Jae-hoon and Lashes Out: "He Made Me a Punchline and Was Cowardly. I Felt Toyed With" ('No Back')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Jung-eun revealed a story about singer Tak Jae-hoon.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel No Back Tak Jaehoon uploaded a video titled, "Kim Jung-eun, who was born first because of the northern Berkshire, but fell behind in search rankings."

Kim Jung-eun suddenly asked Tak Jae-hoon, "Why didn't you say anything back then? Fifteen years ago,

don't you remember?" and brought up an old story. Tak Jae-hoon had once named Kim Jung-eun as his ideal type. At the time, it drew a lot of attention because it was unusual for a male celebrity to openly name a female actress as his ideal type.

Kim Jung-eun said, "I was taken aback. I was filming a drama at the time, and it was a scene where I was riding in a truck. Staff members were outside the window next to the driver's seat, all sticking articles on the glass and teasing me with 'Eolreli kkolreli.' I was so embarrassed then. But what made me angry was that there should have been something after that. Wasn't that too cowardly? It felt like he was toying with me."

Kim Jung-eun added, "He made me into a laughingstock, and people kept teasing me at the TV station, saying, 'Is Tak Jae-hoon a woman?' Then I saw there was no response at all, and I wondered if he had just been making fun of me."

She then asked, "If there had been some connection in between, would you have made a move on me?" Tak Jae-hoon joked, "If there had been such a connection, you probably wouldn't have been able to film Lovers in Paris. You would have become Tak Jae-hoon's lover."

Kim Jung-eun replied, "Then I wouldn't have filmed Lovers in Paris, and about 15 years later, we would have broken up. If it were fate." Tak Jae-hoon said, "If it were according to my destiny, that might have happened, but because it was different, it was better that it didn't work out." He added, "It was a good thing you filmed Lovers in Paris and became so successful, and then got married."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.