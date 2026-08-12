Sayuri Fujita Travels to Hawaii for Her 5-Year-Old Son, Staying More Than Two Weeks to Support His Summer School

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Sayuri Fujita has begun a long stay in Hawaii for her 5-year-old son Zen's summer school. She also revealed a special reason: she wants to give her son, who is now the same age she was then, the same Hawaii memories she cherished as a child.

On the 12th, Sayuri Fujita shared footage of life in Hawaii summer school with Zen through her YouTube channel. As Zen began attending a local summer school, Sayuri Fujita and her mother also ended up staying in Hawaii together as three generations.

Because they will be staying for more than two weeks, Sayuri Fujita had a lot to pack. In a video showing her accommodation, she displayed not only sunscreen and various daily necessities, but also laundry supplies, hats, and emergency medicine.

She also brought food from Korea and Japan, taking into account Hawaii's high prices. She said a friend who lives there advised her to bring ingredients and meals from Korea or Japan as much as possible, and she showed rice, seaweed, and various sauces.

Sayuri Fujita explained, "The rice cooker is already here, so I brought the rice," adding, "Eating out is expensive, so I think I was told to bring a lot of sauces." Her plan was to cook for herself in the accommodation, which is equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, rice cooker, and kitchenware.

What she was most satisfied with was the washing machine. She said, "I can't live without a washing machine," and added, "If I have to travel abroad with a baby for more than a week, I think a condo with a kitchen, a refrigerator, and a washing machine is really the best." She offered practical travel advice for mothers.

Once Zen started school, Sayuri Fujita prepared his lunch box every morning. She carefully packed kimbap, apples, blueberries, and milk, saying, "I have to make a lunch box every morning. I can just give him rice balls, milk, and fruit, so that's what I'll do."

On the first day of school, however, the mother was more nervous than her son. Sayuri Fujita toured the school, which is set in nature, and kept expressing her admiration. She said, "This is the school of my dreams" and "I wanted to go to a school like this," showing how satisfied she was. She hoped Zen would naturally get along not only with Korean and Japanese friends, but also with American classmates.

She also worried about Zen, who is usually full of energy but becomes shy in unfamiliar settings. Sayuri Fujita explained, "At first, he can be shy. Once he makes friends, he's fine quickly, but he is very afraid of new places."

Fortunately, Zen slowly opened up after a friend approached him first and gave him a high five. Watching her son, Sayuri Fujita admitted, "It's the first day, but I think I'm more nervous than Zen."

Zen's day did not end after school. Since they had come all the way to Hawaii, Sayuri Fujita also took him to a soccer class so he could experience different activities. Watching Zen run around nonstop, she laughed and said, "He needs to use this energy for soccer as soon as possible. He has to burn off a lot of energy, even if it's just for an hour."

It was not easy, however, to hear the school-day recap that his mother was most curious about. Sayuri Fujita said, "Even if Zen has fun, he doesn't say that he had fun. And even when I ask what happened at school, he doesn't talk," adding, "This is life as a boy mom." Her comment resonated with many parents.

Sayuri Fujita had a special reason for choosing Hawaii summer school for Zen. She said, "When I was five, I came to Hawaii on a family trip. I remember everything so vividly," and added, "Zen is five now too, so I believe he will never forget coming here with me and his grandmother."

She continued, "I think doing summer school in Hawaii is a truly, truly happy thing," expressing a mother's wish to create for her son the same special childhood memory she still carries with her.

Meanwhile, Sayuri Fujita drew major attention in 2020 when she gave birth to Zen in Japan after receiving sperm donation while unmarried. She is now raising Zen alone as a single mother and continues to share her daily life balancing work and childcare.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.