Hahm Eun-jung Reveals She Graduated from High School: "It’s Awkward Every Time I Say I’m from Dongguk University, Since I Couldn’t Even Finish School"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Hahm Eun-jung, formerly of T-ara, said she had been considering re-enrolling in school.

On the 12th, a video titled "A 2007 Freshman’s Re-enrollment Challenge" was uploaded to Hahm Eun-jung’s YouTube channel.

Hahm Eun-jung, who entered Dongguk University in 2007, returned to her alma mater for the first time in about 10 years. She said, "I enrolled before T-ara’s debut. After I was accepted, I started looking for an entertainment agency. I got into school and said I would act, and then I was told I could do both singing and acting."

But after such a long time away, Hahm Eun-jung was unfamiliar with the campus layout. She said, "I attended through my first year, took a leave of absence in my second year, and returned as a third-year student after the leave ended. But I was really busy and couldn’t go. I had paid tuition for six months, but I had paid for a full year, so I ended up being expelled." She added, "Whenever I talk about school, I say Dongguk University, and that makes me so embarrassed. I didn’t even graduate, so filming this was embarrassing too. I couldn’t even go to school, so what is this for?"

When she said, "If I were a little younger, I’d want to go to school, but I don’t think I can," the production team asked, "Couldn’t you go someday?" Hahm Eun-jung replied, "I’m already at professor age."

Hahm Eun-jung said, "I paid tuition and got grades, but I was expelled, so I don’t know whether I should go back as a first-year student or a third-year student. I did get an A in acting in my first year."

Hahm Eun-jung then met with a professor for a re-enrollment consultation. She needs 94 credits to graduate. The professor said, "It’s impossible to attend continuously for two and a half years, so go for one semester, then take a leave when a project comes in and build up credits that way. And you’re not the only one who was delayed. There are many friends who lost opportunities in the middle of their careers and ended up drifting. Quite a few have re-enrolled and graduated." He added, "Let’s make it so you graduate before I retire." After the consultation, Hahm Eun-jung sighed and said, "I guess I’ll only know my fate for next year when this winter comes."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.