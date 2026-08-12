"Working Hard All on His Own"... Amid Ha Young's Pro-Japanese Controversy, Yoo In-na Reveals Jung Hae-in's True Personality

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Yoo In-na praised Jung Hae-in, revealing his true personality after reuniting with him for the first time in five years.

On the 12th, Jung Hae-in appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel You In Radio, where he was seen talking with Yoo In-na.

The two previously worked together in the 2021 JTBC drama Snowdrop. Yoo In-na expressed her delight, saying, "We know each other really well," and Jung Hae-in also welcomed the reunion after about five years.

In particular, Yoo In-na showed a special sense of pride in her friendship with Jung Hae-in and shared what she had personally observed about him over the years.

Yoo In-na said, "Jung Hae-in's image is almost unbelievable. He seems upright, pure, never angry, and that kind of image exists. So I was asked a lot, 'Is Jung Hae-in really like that?' and 'What is he like?'"

She added that she had always given the same answer to people around her. "He is exactly the same, not even a little different. You can just think of him exactly as the image you already have," she said, stressing that his real personality is no different from the image the public knows.

It was not just an impression from a brief meeting. Yoo In-na explained, "You can only know it's not fake if you work together on a difficult drama shoot for several months."

She went on to say that Jung Hae-in is the kind of person who carefully looks after not only his own condition but also the people around him. Yoo In-na recalled, "He takes care of everyone's mental state there. He checks whether everyone is smiling and whether everyone is happy."

What was most surprising was that this attitude never changed until filming ended. Yoo In-na said, "For the first day or two, you might be able to do that out of effort. But I saw it. Even eight months later, he was still doing it with the same smile."

She then made everyone laugh by saying, "He's the real deal. That person is truly genuine." Her point was that after observing him on set for a long period, Jung Hae-in's 'upright image' was not something manufactured.

Jung Hae-in reacted shyly, saying, "I'm sweating," to Yoo In-na's unabashed praise, while Yoo In-na laughed and said, "I'm praising him like this with Hae-in sitting right in front of me."

Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in's appearance on the show was also part of the promotion for Netflix's Our Sticky Love, released on the 7th. The series is a romantic comedy about prosecutor Go Eun-sae, who loses her memory, and boxing coach Jang Taeha, who claims to be her boyfriend, as they begin living together. Jung Hae-in plays Jang Taeha, while Ha Young plays Go Eun-sae.

However, promotional plans were disrupted after controversy erupted over allegations of pro-Japanese activity involving Ha Young's great-grandfather during the Japanese colonial period. As Ha Young stepped away from the scheduled promotional events, Jung Hae-in has been appearing alone in content promotions.

Jung Hae-in has recently been promoting the series on entertainment shows and YouTube channels by appearing solo, first on Salon Drip and then on You In Radio. In the comments, viewers have continued to show support, writing messages such as "Solo promotion is the best," "Working hard all on his own," "Watching the drama just for Jung Hae-in's face," and "Stay strong, Jung Hae-in."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.