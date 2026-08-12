Jung Tae-woo's Son, a Former HYBE Trainee, Takes GED Exams for Elementary, Middle, and High School — Surprise Update After Idol Prep

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Jung Tae-woo's son has taken the high school equivalency exam.

On the 11th, Jung Tae-woo's wife, Jang In-hee, said, "Ha-jun worked hard after finishing the high school equivalency exam. The test center was right near our house, so he walked there. I refused when his dad offered to drive him, but if he had gone with him, he would have been late." She revealed that their eldest son, Ha-jun, had taken the exam.

Ha-jun, the son of Jung Tae-woo and Jang In-hee, has drawn attention since childhood for his striking looks. He was also known to have trained as an idol at KOZ Entertainment, the HYBE label founded by Zico. After his contract with KOZ Entertainment reportedly ended, Ha-jun shared an update showing that he was focusing on his studies through the high school equivalency exam. He is also believed to have taken the equivalency exams for elementary and middle school. As he has now completed the high school-level exam as well, he is drawing strong support for choosing to earn his academic credentials entirely through equivalency tests. Interest is also growing in what path he will take next after his time as an idol trainee.

Meanwhile, actor Jung Tae-woo married former flight attendant Jang In-hee, and the couple has two sons.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.