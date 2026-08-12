Yoo Min-sang Reveals How He Lost 20kg Without Mounjaro: "I Drank Only Lemon Water All Week and Held Back My Appetite" ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Yoo Min-sang revealed the secret behind his 20kg weight loss.

On the 12th, MBN's variety show "Dongchimi" released a preview video titled "Yoo Min-sang lost 20kg because he wanted to get married?! 'I drank only lemon water all week.'"

Yoo Min-sang, who said he once had a very skinny period, surprised everyone by showing a photo of how slim he looked in middle school. He said, "What's strange is that, except when I was a baby, my nickname throughout my life was 'Flying Pork Cutlet.' I was never told I was skinny." He added, "A long time ago, I lost more than 20kg for a while. During my Gag Con days, I even appeared in the news. I had come for another shoot, and a reporter said, 'Yoo Min-sang, you seem to have lost a lot of weight.'"

Yoo Min-sang explained his diet method, saying, "When I was doing 'Father and Son,' I was at my heaviest, and once that segment ended, I thought, 'This isn't right.' I started thinking, 'I need to get married.' While I was doing 'Father and Son' for a long time, people already mistook me for a father. I felt I couldn't go on like this." He continued, "Back then, I tried the lemon detox diet and drank only lemon water all week. Heo Kyung-hwan sent it to me, and I also tried a chicken breast diet."

He went on to say, "In the end, how did I lose the weight? I ate less and played basketball because I like it. I really held back from eating." He added, "That was the key. After I lost all the weight, I ate at company dinners, but I still didn't gain any weight. I thought, 'So eating a little doesn't make you gain weight,' but I gained it right away. The door opened," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.