From Key to Onew, 'Injection Auntie' Was Questioned by Police: "We Understood Her as a Medical Professional" (Full Text)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] As SHINee's Onew was questioned in connection with allegations that the so-called 'Injection Auntie' carried out illegal medical procedures, his agency said it had understood the person in question to be a medical professional.

On the 12th, GRIFFIN Entertainment, Onew's agency, issued an official statement and clarified the facts surrounding the allegations in response to a report published that day about its artist.

According to the agency, Onew had previously visited a hospital on the recommendation of an acquaintance and received treatment for skin care purposes. At the time, Onew believed the person in question was a doctor or a medical staff member affiliated with the hospital, and there were no circumstances that would have led him to suspect the legality of the medical license or treatment procedures.

The agency said, "In the related investigation conducted once in May, Onew stated the facts as they were and faithfully cooperated with the authorities."

It also drew a line against the spread of unverified speculation while the investigation is still ongoing.

The agency emphasized, "As the investigation is still underway, we hope that unverified speculation and false information will not spread. We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artist."

According to police on the day, Seoul Gangnam Police Station summoned Onew and Jun Hyun-moo in June, and Small-Mouthed Haetnim in early last month, each as suspects on charges of violating the Medical Service Act. The questioning of each person reportedly took place on different days.

They are accused of receiving illegal medical procedures from A, the person known as 'Injection Auntie.' A has been accused of carrying out illegal medical procedures, including IV drips, in officetels and vehicles without a medical license in South Korea.

The following is the full official statement from Onew's agency, GRIFFIN Entertainment.

Hello, this is GRIFFIN Entertainment.

We would like to share our official position regarding today's report about our artist Onew.

As stated in our statement released in December last year, Onew previously visited a hospital on the recommendation of an acquaintance and received treatment for skin care purposes. At the time, Onew understood the person in question to be a doctor or a medical professional affiliated with the hospital, and there were no circumstances that would have led him to suspect the legality of the medical license or procedures.

Accordingly, in the related investigation conducted once in May, Onew stated the facts as they were and faithfully cooperated with the authorities.

As the investigation is still ongoing, we hope that unverified speculation or false information will not spread. We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artist.

Thank you.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.