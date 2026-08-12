Jun Hyun-moo, Key and Onew Were Also Questioned... Intensified Probe Into Whether They Knew the 'Injection Auntie' Was Unlicensed

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Police investigating the so-called 'Injection Auntie' allegations surrounding broadcaster Park Na-rae are said to have questioned a string of celebrities, including Jun Hyun-moo, SHINee's Key and Onew, as well as YouTuber Small-Mouthed Haetnim.

Among them, Onew's side said it believed the person in question was a doctor or a medical worker affiliated with a hospital, and that he did not realize the treatment was illegal.

According to police on the 12th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station questioned broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo, SHINee's Key and Onew, as well as YouTuber Small-Mouthed Haetnim, in sequence over allegations that they received illegal medical procedures from a non-medical practitioner.

Police have been investigating claims that Lee, who does not hold a medical license in South Korea, carried out medical procedures for celebrities including Park Na-rae at officetels and in vehicles, administering IV drips and prescribing antidepressants.

Lee became known as the 'Injection Auntie' after reports said she personally visited entertainers, influencers and other celebrities to provide treatment.

What initially centered on Park Na-rae has since expanded, as more celebrities allegedly treated or examined by Lee have come to light.

Police searched Lee's home and other locations earlier this year, then questioned Park Na-rae in May. They later reportedly checked with Jun Hyun-moo, Key, Onew and others about how the treatment and procedures were carried out at the time, and whether they knew they were illegal.

Meanwhile, Onew's agency, GRIFFIN Entertainment, issued an official statement on the day to explain the facts.

According to the agency, Onew visited a hospital after being introduced by an acquaintance and received treatment for skin care purposes.

At the time, Onew believed the person was a doctor or a medical worker affiliated with the hospital, and the agency said there was no reason to suspect the person lacked a medical license or that the treatment process was unlawful.

GRIFFIN Entertainment said, "Onew stated the facts as they were during the related investigation held once in May, and faithfully cooperated with the authorities."

It added, "As the investigation is still under way, we hope that unverified speculation or false information will not spread," and emphasized, "We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artist."

What police are focusing on is whether the people involved knew Lee was not a medical professional when they received the procedures or treatment.

Under current law, anyone who performs medical acts without the qualifications or a license to practice medicine is subject to punishment. Those who received the procedures could also face punishment as accomplices if they knowingly asked for medical treatment despite being aware the other party was unlicensed. However, the fact that someone was questioned by police alone does not mean the allegations have been established.

Key and Small-Mouthed Haetnim had previously acknowledged receiving treatment from Lee and suspended their broadcasting activities at the end of last year. Both, however, explained that they believed Lee was a doctor at the time.

In Jun Hyun-moo's case, a broadcast scene showing him receiving an IV drip inside a vehicle drew renewed attention late last year as the 'Injection Auntie' controversy spread.

The scene aired in 2016, and after a complaint was filed, it came under police investigation.

At the time, Jun Hyun-moo's side denied the allegations of illegal treatment and argued that the IV drip had been administered legally at a medical institution. To support that claim, the side even released a copy of a medical record from about nine years earlier.

Police are reportedly reviewing Park Na-rae and several other celebrities one by one to determine whether Lee carried out medical procedures without a license and whether those who received the treatment knew in advance that it was illegal.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.