Director Ahn Pan-seok Dies at 64 After Battle With Brain Hemorrhage... "Funeral to Be Held Privately"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Director Ahn Pan-seok, known as a master of television drama, has died at the age of 64.

On the 12th, the team behind ENA's upcoming drama Love Doctor said, "We are saddened to share heartbreaking news," adding, "Director Ahn Pan-seok passed away on August 12, 2026, at the age of 64."

It added, "We are announcing this obituary in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family." It also asked for understanding, saying, "As the family is deeply grieving and hopes to quietly say goodbye to the deceased, the funeral will be held privately from the press."

It then added once again, "We express our deepest condolences on the final journey of the deceased, and pray for the repose of his soul."

Ahn Pan-seok had been set to return in October with Love Doctor, starring Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun.

According to the drama industry, Ahn Pan-seok's condition worsened in the afternoon of the 12th as he battled a brain hemorrhage, and he passed away. He had been receiving treatment after being diagnosed with lung cancer last year, but a brain hemorrhage further complicated his recovery. In the end, he did not return to his fans.

Meanwhile, Ahn Pan-seok joined Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in 1987 and made his directorial debut in 1994 with MBC Best Theater's Love's Greeting. He later presented Secret Affair, Behind the White Tower, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain, Spring Night, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, and more. Last year, he received praise for The Art of Negotiation and was regarded as one of the masters of directing in Korean drama.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.