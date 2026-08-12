Ji Ye-eun, Reason for Starting 'Lovestagram' with ♥Vata: "Just Small Daily Life Photos"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ji Ye-eun showed a shy reaction to the attention from those around her regarding her public relationship with her boyfriend, Bata.

On the 12th, a video titled "Characteristics of People Who Are Flirting Alone | Anyway, I Just Came to Chat" was released on the YouTube channel 'Okiki Ok'. In the video, Kinky, Junppang Jogyo, and others appeared to share various stories on the topic of love, ranging from dating to breakups. On this day, Gabi greeted Ji Ye-eun warmly as soon as they met.

Gabi asked, "How have you been? Wasn't it your birthday recently?" and added, "Congratulations. I didn't know. Didn't you have a birthday party?" Ji Ye-eun laughed and replied, "That's right.

We had a small one. " At Ji Ye-eun's remark that she spent her birthday modestly, Gabi recalled a scene that had recently caused a stir on her social media. It was a photo of her with her boyfriend, Bata.

Referring to Ji Ye-eun and Bata's so-called 'Lovestagram,' Gabi laughed and said, "Small photos are being uploaded too. " Taken aback by the unexpected remark, Ji Ye-eun replied shyly, "It's just a casual everyday photo. " Gabi didn't stop there.

She mimicked the exact phrase Bata had left to congratulate Ji Ye-eun on her birthday, saying, "Happy birthday, my puppy. " Ji Ye-eun laughed shyly in response and retorted, "You really act like a dog!" adding to the cute atmosphere. The affectionate interaction between the two had previously garnered attention on social media.

Last month, Bata posted 17 couple photos taken with Ji Ye-eun on his social media, along with the caption, "Happy birthday, my puppy♥. " As the photos captured the natural moments of the two, who are usually just friends, were released, they received an outpouring of interest from fans. Ji Ye-eun also expressed her affection by leaving a heart comment on Bata's post.

Later, she personally shared photos taken with Bata on her own social media, writing, "Thank you for the congratulations. Happy birthday.

" As they continued to share their daily lives, the two naturally started a 'Lovestagram,' and fans sent their support while congratulating them on their public relationship. Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun and Bata are the same age, born in 1994, and developed into lovers after becoming friends at church.

The two have been in a public relationship since last April.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.