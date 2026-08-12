Song Eun-i and Kim Eui-sung, Will a 'We Got Married' Project Happen? "An Older, Intelligent Man Fits My Ideal Type"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] An unexpected 'virtual couple project' involving broadcaster Song Eun-i and actor Kim Eui-sung has surfaced. It started as a content idea, but Kim Sook's relentless push even left Song Eun-i wavering, drawing laughs.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel Vivo TV released a meeting in which Song Eun-i and Kim Sook discussed their second-half project plans.

During the meeting, an idea came up to see Song Eun-i and Kim Eui-sung in a couple-themed variety show. The concept was to create content in which the two would team up as a virtual couple, much like MBC's We Got Married.

Song Eun-i, however, did not take to the idea right away. As soon as the proposal was made, she looked uneasy, and Kim Sook immediately went after Song Eun-i's 'desire button.'

Kim Sook said, "Unnie, this is the kind of thing you need to do. You have to do this. Aren't you going to the Blue Dragon OTT awards?" She tried to persuade Song Eun-i by bringing up the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Caught off guard by the Blue Dragon pitch, Song Eun-i made everyone laugh by suddenly hesitating and saying, "Wait a minute. Could you give me some time?"

Kim Sook did not stop there. She showed her support for the virtual couple project by saying of Kim Eui-sung, "He's such a great actor. And he's so nice. He's such a good person."

She even acted out a scene as if Kim Eui-sung had already been chosen as Song Eun-i's brother-in-law. Kim Sook said, "If we go with the sisters and then have fun with the brother-in-law too, and build that kind of picture, it would be amazing," already starting to imagine the content scenes.

Before long, the nickname 'Eui-sung brother-in-law' was born. Kim Sook said with satisfaction, "Eui-sung brother-in-law sounds so perfect. Even the name fits. Eui-sung brother-in-law, it just clicks."

Kim Sook then moved into full matchmaking mode, saying Kim Eui-sung matched Song Eun-i's ideal type in many ways. When Song Eun-i said, "He does fit my ideal type," Kim Sook replied, "You like older, intelligent men. Smart people," while strongly recommending Kim Eui-sung. She then urged Song Eun-i once again, "Let's go to the Blue Dragon once," adding to the laughter. Song Eun-i also could not flatly refuse, caught between Kim Sook's nonstop persuasion and the sweet lure of the Blue Dragon, which made the exchange even more entertaining.

Attention is now focused on whether the virtual couple content featuring Song Eun-i and Kim Eui-sung will actually become Vivo TV's next project.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.