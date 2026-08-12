Cha Eun-woo Faces Controversy Over Billions in Tax Assessment, Then Lets Loose with Fellow Soldiers

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Cha Eun-woo, a member of ASTRO and actor, has been spotted enjoying military life with his fellow soldiers.

On the 12th, photos of Cha Eun-woo, who is currently serving in the military, spread across social networking services and online communities, drawing attention.

In the released photos, Cha Eun-woo stood side by side with his fellow soldiers in uniform and faced the camera. In particular, his look was strikingly different from the polished image he has shown on stage and in his work.

With his hair cut short and even wearing a character headband, Cha Eun-woo made exaggerated faces, widening his eyes and twisting his lips as he fully let loose. In another shot, he smiled brightly with his fellow soldiers, showing a relaxed atmosphere.

Compared with his sharp pre-enlistment image, he also appeared more solid and dependable. Recent military photos had already drawn attention for his more muscular build. The newly released images, which show him joking around with his fellow soldiers as if he has fully settled into military life, have only added to the warm response.

Cha Eun-woo enlisted at the Korea Army Training Center (KATC) in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, on July 28 last year. After completing basic training, he is serving in the Republic of Korea Army Band. During his training period, he was selected as a company commander trainee, and at the completion ceremony, he drew attention when he was seen leading the salute as the trainee representative.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo was also caught up in tax-evasion suspicions earlier this year after it was reported that he had been notified of a tax assessment in the 20 billion won range.

At the time, the National Tax Service was reportedly of the view that a corporation established by Cha Eun-woo's mother had not provided actual services. Fantagio, however, said the key issue was whether the corporation was subject to substantive taxation, and stated that it would explain its position through proper legal procedures regarding the interpretation and application of the law.

Cha Eun-woo later apologized on social networking services in April, saying he was sorry for causing disappointment and confusion among fans and the public over the tax controversy. He then said he respected the National Tax Service's procedures and results and had paid all related taxes.

His agency also apologized for the tax-related controversy, saying it was seriously accepting responsibility for its lack of management and would improve its internal systems to prevent a recurrence.

Cha Eun-woo is currently serving in the Republic of Korea Army Band, and his expected discharge date is January 27, 2027.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.