Nolan on Odyssey IMAX sellout: "The regular theater is enough, you can still have the best experience" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Christopher Nolan, the director of the film Odyssey, explained why he insists on shooting in IMAX even at great cost. He said he wants to bring audiences directly into the screen through overwhelming image quality and vivid detail.

On the tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 12th, Christopher Nolan and lead actor Matt Damon from Odyssey appeared as guests.

That day, MC Yoo Jae-suk opened the discussion about Odyssey by saying, "It was the first commercial film to shoot its entire runtime on IMAX film." He also drew attention by revealing that the film used 640 kilometers of film and cost about 4.2 billion won.

Yoo asked, "Everything costs money, and this is not cheap, so I want to know why you insist on IMAX film." Nolan immediately pointed to IMAX's unmatched image quality as the reason.

He said, "The most distinctive advantage is its overwhelming image quality," and added, "I first introduced it in The Dark Knight. It was the first Hollywood film to use IMAX."

He went on to explain that IMAX uses the largest 65mm film format, which captures color and detail in a way similar to the human eye. He stressed that IMAX shooting is not simply a choice made to make the screen look bigger.

For Nolan, film is not just a medium for watching the world beyond the screen. It is a medium that lets audiences step inside and experience it directly.

He said, "If, as a director, you want to bring audiences into the screen, if you want them to feel as though they have boarded a rough ship themselves or entered a cave themselves, this is the most perfect option."

He added, "By showing the clearest and cleanest images, it allows audiences to experience even the smell, taste, and texture of that place. It is the best way to pull viewers into the film."

In the end, Nolan's decision to choose IMAX film despite the additional billions of won in production costs reflected his philosophy of giving audiences a more powerful cinematic experience. For him, the true force of cinema lies in conveying the feeling of actually being in that space, not just seeing it.

As he listened, Yoo Jae-suk mentioned the situation in Korea's IMAX theaters. He said, "There aren't many IMAX theaters, so they're already sold out. Even if you try to book tickets, you can't."

Nolan reassured viewers, saying, "It's good news that it's sold out, but you can still fully enjoy the advantages of IMAX in a regular theater."

He said, "Because it was shot in such overwhelming resolution, you can still have the best experience. So it doesn't have to be IMAX."

Yoo Jae-suk also summarized Nolan's point, saying, "It was shot on IMAX film, so it's great to see it in IMAX, but even if you don't, it's fine. You can still watch it all."

Meanwhile, Odyssey is an epic tale about Odysseus, the hero who led the Trojan War to victory, as he battles the wrath of the gods to return home. With its massive scale and stunning visuals, the film is already drawing strong anticipation from movie fans ahead of its release.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.