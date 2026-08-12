Hong Hyun-hee Addresses Rumors of Using Obesity Medication After Losing 10 kg: "You Can Draw My Blood Right Now"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee spoke out directly about rumors that she used obesity medication after losing about 10 kg.

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 12th, featured Hong Hyun-hee, musical director Kim Moon-jung, comedian Chaegowi, and magician Yoo Ho-jin in a special episode titled "Beat the Heat~ Let It Go."

That day, Hong Hyun-hee mentioned the public reaction to her recent diet and began by saying, "I was upset with the public."

Hong Hyun-hee drew attention after losing about 10 kg and appearing so different that she was barely recognizable. Some even speculated that she had received help from obesity medication.

In response, Hong Hyun-hee explained that she started losing weight for her health, saying, "After having my child, I wanted to live healthily until my child grew up, so I managed my blood sugar and also did the 'oyasik' diet."

She then candidly shared her feelings, saying, "I think many people assumed that because I seem weak, I must have gotten some kind of help to lose weight. I was offended and sulked by myself."

Hong Hyun-hee also said she came to understand the public's suspicions to some extent after looking at old photos of herself. "One day, I saw my old photos and thought people might suspect something," she said. "I thought my face always looked the same, but the change was actually huge," drawing laughter.

She emphasized that she lost weight through a healthy diet and exercise. "I hope that seeing me manage my health properly can have a positive influence and inspire some people," she said. "Once I started controlling my diet, I wanted to move more, so I exercised too."

She also shared her own diet philosophy, saying, "Trust your body. Our bodies are designed to change on their own."

Asked about the period when she weighed the most, she said, "It was during my newlywed days, and I was in the high 60 kg range." She added that her diet is not over yet, saying, "It still isn't complete. I think I have to prove it for the rest of my life."

Kim Gu-ra specifically mentioned obesity medication and said, "People who take obesity medication have trouble stopping bleeding, so they are told to stop for a week before coming in for a health checkup."

Hong Hyun-hee then shot back without hesitation, saying, "You can draw my blood right now," and showed confidence in the face of the rumors, drawing laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.