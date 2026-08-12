Yoo Hye-jung Says Her Pride Was Hurt by Her Ex-Husband Talking with Their Daughter: "I Wonder How Pathetic He Thinks I Am" ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Yoo Hye-jung of 'Perfect Life' confessed that she felt hurt and proud at the same time because of her ex-husband.

On the TV Chosun program 'Perfect Life' aired on the 12th, actress Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter Seo Gyu-won appeared.

Seo Gyu-won, who said she works in the hotel HR team after graduating from college, drew attention for her striking resemblance to her mother, Yoo Hye-jung. It turned out that Yoo Hye-jung had once won first place in a beauty pageant. Yoo said, "I entered World Miss University and won first place," adding, "I majored in fashion design and worked as a model, and people around me suggested I try it, so I did."

But Yoo Hye-jung was not immune to weight-loss concerns either. She said, "Until four years ago, I weighed 15 kilograms more and had gained up to 65 kilograms. At that point, my body was so big that even size XL pants did not fit, so I had to undo the hooks or wear men's pants. Back then, I was running a clothing store and ate far too many late-night snacks. I had terrible indigestion and severe constipation. My face also broke out a lot, and everything was a mess. So I had a lot to worry about."

Seo Gyu-won said, "My mom has always had a weak digestive system, so she would eat, throw up, and then repeat the cycle, which made her weight go up and down like a yo-yo. I take after her. Dieting is so stressful and worrying, and since I started working and have an office job, I sit for such long hours that I get stressed again and end up binge eating. I gained 6 kilograms just three months after joining the company," adding, "My mom and I are managing ourselves now and staying in the 50-kilogram range, but I'm worried we might go back to how we were before."

Yoo Hye-jung and Seo Gyu-won enjoyed a date while eating lamb skewers. Yoo said, "Wasn't it you who suggested starting a YouTube channel first? What hurt my pride when I saw you dating your dad was that you and your dad talked about your career path, right? You and I talk about clothes and cosmetics, but you and your dad were having such constructive conversations, and I felt like I had nothing to offer. I was hurt because I wondered how pathetic Gyu-won must think I am."

Seo Gyu-won said her mother and father have different personalities. "My mom is good at setting the big picture. Going into the hotel industry was something she recommended, so I took on the challenge, but the details show," she said. "My dad works in education, so we connected over managing people and handling staff."

Lee Sung-mi asked, "It's been a while since you and your dad separated, hasn't it? Doesn't it feel uncomfortable to bring up your father?" But Seo Gyu-won showed her cool side and replied, "I'm the type who talks about everything. For example, there are times when I can see that my mom and dad have different personalities. Then I say, 'You two are so different that it was probably the right decision to break up.' Then my mom laughs, and my dad laughs too."

Yoo Hye-jung said, "I've been divorced for a very long time, and Gyu-won was seven when we separated, so it's been about 20 years. I was very young then, and as time passed, I matured. Above all, what matters most is that Gyu-won, who is the result of our relationship, grows up well. My ex-husband has so many qualities worth learning from, and I can learn good things from him there too. If there is anything he can learn from me, then he can learn that as well."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.