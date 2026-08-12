Chaegowi Gives Up on a 2.7 Billion Won Apartment Subscription, Prompting a Mention of An Yu-jin... Kim Gu-ra Said, "She Put in 4 Billion Won Cleanly"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Chaegowi revealed that he gave up on signing a contract for an apartment subscription worth 2.7 billion won after winning the lottery, due to financial difficulties. Kim Gu-ra then drew attention by bringing up IVE's An Yu-jin.

The MBC program "Radio Star," which aired on the 12th, featured Hong Hyun-hee, musical director Kim Moon-jung, comedian Chaegowi, and magician Yu Ho-jin in a special episode titled "Beat the Heat~ Let It Go."

That day, Chaegowi said that watching his fellow comedians succeed had made him anxious, which led him to study investing. He explained why he started learning about real estate, saying, "Kwak Bum and Lee Seon-min have been doing so well lately. I felt like I was falling behind, so I started looking into investing."

What caught Chaegowi's eye was a high-end apartment subscription in the Yeouido, Daebang, and Noryangjin-dong areas of Seoul. He said he applied without expecting much, but unexpectedly received a notice that he had won.

The joy did not last long. The sale price in front of Chaegowi was a staggering 2.7 billion won. He recalled, "I did it without thinking I would actually get it. But after I won, they told me I had to come up with 2.7 billion won." When Hong Hyun-hee asked, "Couldn't you just pay it in monthly installments?" Chaegowi immediately replied, "I don't have any money," drawing laughter.

He also looked into whether he could get a loan after winning, but the situation was not favorable. Chaegowi said the area was designated as a Speculative Overheating District, making it difficult to borrow as much as he wanted. "If I were to borrow money, I would have to go to 20 different places," he said. "There is absolutely no chance."

In the end, he had no choice but to give up the hard-won subscription win. Chaegowi admitted, "I thought, 'This is not going to work this time,' so I gave it up."

After hearing this, Kim Gu-ra sympathized, saying, "If you give it up, you won't get another chance next time." Chaegowi also noted that he would be barred from winning again for the next 10 years, explaining, "They said there was nothing I could do because I won through a lottery."

Kim Gu-ra even brought up IVE's An Yu-jin, who was recently rumored to have won a subscription for a luxury apartment. Comparing the two, he said, "An Yu-jin put the money in cleanly, while Chaegowi didn't have the money..." Chaegowi shot back, "I didn't put it in cleanly either. You really do need bullets," sending the studio into laughter.

Earlier, An Yu-jin drew attention after being reported as the winner of a subscription for an apartment with an estimated market price of about 4 billion won. However, Starship Entertainment said in response, "It is difficult to confirm because it is a personal matter."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.